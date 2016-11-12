EVENT: If You're in Norwich on Thursday Come & See Me Explain What Brexit Means Brexit Means!

UK Politics

12 Nov 2016 at 11:49

I spent four of the best years of my life at the University of East Anglia in the early 1980s. I studied German and Linguistics, and it was there that I got involved in politics. I wouldn’t be who or what I am today without the education UEA gave me. So when I was told, earlier this year, that they wanted to offer me a visiting Professorship in politics & Broadcasting, you can imagine how pleased and proud I was.

If you live in Norfolk, I hope you might attend an event at UEA I am speaking at this Thursday at 6.30pm in the Thomas Paine Study Centre Lecture Theatre on the UEA campus. I and three UEA politics tutors – Chris Hanretty, Alan Finlayson and Marina Prentoulis – will be attempting to answer the question: What does Brexit Means Brexit actually mean?

This series of public lectures – this is the first of three before Christmas – brings together academics and practitioners to discuss issues of key economic, political and social importance to the UK in negotiating its future outside the EU. It asks: What is at stake? What are the options? What kind of Britain do we want?

Tickets are free, so if you are in Norwich on Thursday, do come along! Full details HERE