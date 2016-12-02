DOWNLOAD: The Launch of 'Iain Dale's Brexit Briefing'

Radio

Today sees the launch of a weekly podcast, imaginatively titled ‘Iain Dale’s Brexit Briefing’. Each week I’ll be talking to two prominent voices on either side of the Brexit debate, we have a roundup of Brexit news of the week and other features too. It contains far more than we include in the live programme at 6.30pm on Thursdays. This week the podcast features a 15 minute debate between Michael Gove and Alastair Campbell, an interview with 5 Star MEP Ignazio Corrao and a report from LBC’s Scotland reporter Connor Gillies.

Please do download it via iTunes HERE, and leave a review. Also do spread the word so we can get it rising in the iTunes charts.