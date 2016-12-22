My Top 100 Tweeters of 2016

List

22 Dec 2016 at 21:40

Each new year I compile a list of people whose tweets I have most enjoyed during the previous 12 months. I follow about 2300 people on Twitter, which is far too many to be honest, but I whenever I try to cull the number I end up giving up because it’s so difficult. Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year. So here are my Top 100, including 14 new entries, in no particular order…

PRINT JOURNALISTS (15)

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist (NEW)

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@BenGlaze – Mirror political reporter

@ChrisDeerin – Journalist, Scottish Daily Mail

@ShippersUnbound – Political Editor, Sunday Times

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@Montie – Columnist, The Times

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The Independent

@GrantTucker – My former PA & Diary Reporter for The Times

@DavidWooding – Political Editor, Sun on Sunday

@SamCoatesTimes – Deputy Political Editor, The Times

@OwenJones84 – Guardian columnist

@VinceGraff – Columnist

@DAaronovitch – Columnist – The Times

TV JOURNALISTS (9)

@RobBurl – Rob Burley, Andrew Mar Producer (NEW)

@AFNeil – BBC presenter

@PiersMorgan – Presenter, GMB

@MichaelLCrick – Political Correspondent, Channel 4 News

@KayBurley – Sky News presenter

@AdamBoulton – Sky News presenter

@FaisalIslam – Political Editor, Sky News

@DMcCaffreySKY – Political reporter, Sky News

@AlStewITN – Presenter, ITN

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (7)

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, New Statesman (NEW)

@RaheemKassam – Editor, Breitbart London (NEW)

@PaulWaugh – Editor, Huffington Post UK

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@OwenJBennett – HuffPo political correspondent

POLITICS (18)

@Anna_Soubry – Conservative MP (NEW)

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP (NEW)

@ArronBanks – Chairman, Leave.eu (NEW)

@HeidiAllen75 – Conservative MP

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@Suzanne Evans1 – Deputy Chairman, UKIP

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Agent in Kent

@NadineDorriesMP – Conservative MP

@NichStarling – Former LibDem leader on Broadland District Council

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@LiarPoliticians – Anti politics tweeter

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP

@RuthDavidsonMSP – Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

RADIO (25)

@KTHopkins – LBC Presenter (NEW)

@Masterman – Radio X producer, the Chris Moyles Show (NEW)

@HattMarris84 – My ex producer on LBC

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@ShelaghFogarty – LBC presenter

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Woman’s Hour, Radio 4

@JuliaHB1 – Former afternoon presenter, LBC

@Rachel_Hump – Producer, LBC

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@StanCollymore – Radio host

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@MrJamesOB – Morning show presenter, LBC

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Late show presenter, BBC London

@JohnMyersTeam – Chairman, Radio Academy

@DavidLloydRadio – David Lloyd, Orion Radio

@PaulEaston – Radio consultant

@IainLee – Radio presenter

@NRDBrennan – Online Journalist, LBC

@Hemmch – Chris Hemmings, Producer LBC

@TheoUsherwood – Political Editor, LBC

@Jags_dave – Jagruti Dave, My Drivetime producer, LBC

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Sherls – Online editor, LBC

SPORT (11)

@LutaloMuhammad – Olympic Taekwando medallist (NEW)

@Chris_Sutton73 – Former footballer (NEW)

@Dean36Ashton10 – Former Norwich City & West Ham footballer

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@LeeClayton_ – Sports editor, Daily Mail

@DavidGold – Co chairman of West Ham United

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@JimmyBullard – Ex footballer

@BoringMilner – Spoof James Milner account

@Trevor8Sinclair – Ex West Ham winger

@ArchieRT1 – German football journalist

COMEDY (5)

@TFLN – Texts from last night (NEW)

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@RoyCropperNot – Spoof Roy Cropper sayings

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@2010LeeHurst – Comedian

MISCELLANEOUS (10)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PRconsultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast (NEW)

@Lance Forman – Purveyor of the finest smoked salmon (NEW)

@SohailPakBrit – Gay muslim

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@Brit_Battleaxe – Christine Hamilton

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@GylesB1 – Gyles Brandreth

@Bishmanchester – David Walker, Bishop of Manchester

@StirringTrouble – Aleksander Nekrassov