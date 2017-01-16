WATCH: Why Theresa May Must Accept the Verdict of the High Court & Allow Parliament to Vote on Triggering Article 50

Video

This is a short video I made in advance of the Supreme Court decision on Brexit, due on Monday next week, I believe. In it I urge Theresa May to accept the result, if the government loses, and to immediately introduce a one line Bill into the Commons.

It's the first of this type of video I've done. If you like it, there may be more.