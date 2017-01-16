Video
WATCH: Why Theresa May Must Accept the Verdict of the High Court & Allow Parliament to Vote on Triggering Article 50
16 Jan 2017 at 15:12
This is a short video I made in advance of the Supreme Court decision on Brexit, due on Monday next week, I believe. In it I urge Theresa May to accept the result, if the government loses, and to immediately introduce a one line Bill into the Commons.
It’s the first of this type of video I’ve done. If you like it, there may be more. Do share it on social media if you like it.
1 comment
