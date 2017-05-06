General Election Predictions
General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 60. Berkshire
6 May 2017 at 22:29
BERKSHIRE
Seats: 8
Current Political Makeup: Con 7, Lab 1
Predicted Political Makeup after June 8: Con 7, Lab 1
1. Bracknell
2010 Result:
Conservative: 27327 (52.4%)
Labour: 8755 (16.8%)
Lib Dem: 11623 (22.3%)
BNP: 1253 (2.4%)
Green: 821 (1.6%)
UKIP: 2297 (4.4%)
Others: 60 (0.1%)
MAJORITY: 15704 (30.1%)
2015 Result:
Conservative Phillip Lee 7 29,606 55.8 +3.4
Labour James Walsh 8 8,956 16.9 +0.1
UKIP Richard Thomas 9 8,339 15.7 +11.3
Liberal Democrat Patrick Smith 10 3,983 7.5 −14.8
Green Derek Florey11 2,202 4.1 +2.6
Majority 20,650 38.9 +8.8
Turnout 53,086 65.3 −2.6
Leave Vote: 53.2%
Sitting MP: Philip Lee (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
2. Maidenhead
2010 Result:
Conservative: 31937 (59.5%)
Labour: 3795 (7.1%)
Lib Dem: 15168 (28.2%)
BNP: 825 (1.5%)
Green: 482 (0.9%)
UKIP: 1243 (2.3%)
Others: 270 (0.5%)
MAJORITY: 16769 (31.2%)
2015 Result:
Conservative Theresa May 35,453 65.8 +6.4
Labour Charlie Smith 6,394 11.9 +4.8
Liberal Democrat Tony Hill 5,337 9.9 −18.3
UKIP Herbie Crossman11 4,539 8.4 +6.1
Green Emily Blyth 1,915 3.6 +2.7
Independent Ian Taplin 162 0.3 N/A
Class War Joe Wilcox 55 0.1 N/A
Majority 29,059 54.0 +22.8
Turnout 53,855 72.6 −1.1
Leave Vote: 45%
Sitting MP: Theresa May (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
3. Newbury
2010 Result:
Conservative: 33057 (56.4%)
Labour: 2505 (4.3%)
Lib Dem: 20809 (35.5%)
Green: 490 (0.8%)
UKIP: 1475 (2.5%)
Independent: 158 (0.3%)
Others: 95 (0.2%)
MAJORITY: 12248 (20.9%)
2015 Result:
Conservative Richard Benyon 34,973 61.0 +4.6
Liberal Democrat Judith Bunting 8,605 15.0 -20.5
UKIP Catherine Anderson 6,195 10.8 +8.3
Labour Jonny Roberts 4,837 8.4 +4.2
Green Paul Field 2,324 4.1 +3.2
Apolitical Democrats Peter Norman 228 0.4 +0.2
Independent Barrie Singleton 85 0.1
Patriotic Socialist Party Andrew Stott 53 0.1
Majority 26,368 46.0 +25.1
Turnout 57,300 72.1 +1.9
Leave Vote: 47.8%
Sitting MP: Richard Benyon (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
4. Reading East
2010 Result:
Conservative: 21269 (42.6%)
Labour: 12729 (25.5%)
Lib Dem: 13664 (27.3%)
Green: 1069 (2.1%)
UKIP: 1086 (2.2%)
Independent: 111 (0.2%)
Others: 57 (0.1%)
MAJORITY: 7605 (15.2%)
2015 Result:
Conservative Rob Wilson 23,217 46.0 +3.4
Labour Matt Rodda 16,697 33.1 +7.6
Liberal Democrat Jenny Woods 3,719 7.4 −19.9
UKIP Christine Forrester7 3,647 7.2 +5.0
Green Rob White 3,214 6.4 +4.3
Majority 6,520 12.9
Turnout 50,494 69.0 +2.3
Leave Vote: 38.3%
Sitting MP: Rob Wilson (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
5. Reading West
2010 Result:
Conservative: 20523 (43.2%)
Labour: 14519 (30.5%)
Lib Dem: 9546 (20.1%)
Green: 582 (1.2%)
UKIP: 1508 (3.2%)
Others: 852 (1.8%)
MAJORITY: 6004 (12.6%)
2015 Result:
Conservative Alok Sharma 23,082 47.7 +4.5
Labour Victoria Groulef 16,432 34.0 +3.5
UKIP Malik Azam10 4,826 10.0 +6.8
Liberal Democrat Meri O’Connell 2,355 4.9 -15.2
Green Miriam Kennet 1,406 2.9 +1.7
Independent Suzie Ferguson 156 0.3 -
TUSC Neil Adams 83 0.2 -
Roman Philip West 64 0.1 -
Majority 6,650 13.7 +1.1
Turnout 48,404 66.7 +0.8
Leave Vote: 51.5%
Sitting MP: Alok Sharma (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
6. Slough
2010 Result:
Conservative: 16361 (34.3%)
Labour: 21884 (45.8%)
Lib Dem: 6943 (14.5%)
Green: 542 (1.1%)
UKIP: 1517 (3.2%)
Christian: 495 (1%)
MAJORITY: 5523 (11.6%)
2015 Result:
Labour Fiona Mactaggart 23,421 48.5 +2.7
Conservative Gurcharan Singh 16,085 33.3 −1.0
UKIP Diana Coad 6,274 13.0 +9.8
Liberal Democrat Tom McCann 1,275 2.6 −11.9
Green Julian Edmonds 1,220 2.5 +1.4
Majority 7,336 15.2 +3.6
Turnout 48,275 55.9 −6.0
Leave Vote: 54.1%
Sitting MP: Fiona MacTaggart (Lab)
Prediction: Labour hold
This seat was held by the Tory John Watts until 1997 but demographic changes have cemented Labour’s hold on it. However, in a massive Tory landslide it could be in play.
7. Windsor
2010 Result:
Conservative: 30172 (60.8%)
Labour: 4910 (9.9%)
Lib Dem: 11118 (22.4%)
BNP: 950 (1.9%)
Green: 628 (1.3%)
UKIP: 1612 (3.3%)
Independent: 198 (0.4%)
MAJORITY: 19054 (38.4%)
2015 Result:
Adam Afriyie Conservative 31,797 63.4 +2.6
Fiona Dent Labour 6,714 13.4 +3.5
Tariq Malik UKIP 4,992 10.0 +7.7
George Fussey Liberal Democrat 4,323 8.6 -13.8
Derek Wall Green 1,834 3.7 +2.4
Wisdom Da Costa Independent 500 1.0 N/A
Majority: 25,083 (50.0%) +11.6
Leave Vote: 46.7%
Sitting MP: Adam Afriyie (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
8. Wokingham
2010 Result:
Conservative: 28754 (52.7%)
Labour: 5516 (10.1%)
Lib Dem: 15262 (28%)
Green: 567 (1%)
UKIP: 1664 (3.1%)
Independent: 2340 (4.3%)
Others: 425 (0.8%)
MAJORITY: 13492 (24.7%)
2015 Result:
Conservative John Redwood 32,329 57.7 +5.0
Labour Andy Croy 8,132 14.5 +4.4
Liberal Democrat Clive Jones 7,572 13.5 −14.5
UKIP Philip Cunnington5 5,516 9.9 +6.8
Green Adrian Windisch 2,092 3.7 +2.7
Independent Kaz Lokuciewski 358 0.6 N/A
Majority 24,197 43.2 +19.5
Turnout 55,999 71.9 +0.4
Leave Vote: 42.7%
Sitting MP: John Redwood (Con)
Prediction: Conservative hold
