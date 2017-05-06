General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 60. Berkshire

General Election Predictions

6 May 2017 at 22:29

BERKSHIRE

Seats: 8

Current Political Makeup: Con 7, Lab 1

Predicted Political Makeup after June 8: Con 7, Lab 1

1. Bracknell

2010 Result:

Conservative: 27327 (52.4%)

Labour: 8755 (16.8%)

Lib Dem: 11623 (22.3%)

BNP: 1253 (2.4%)

Green: 821 (1.6%)

UKIP: 2297 (4.4%)

Others: 60 (0.1%)

MAJORITY: 15704 (30.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Phillip Lee 29,606 55.8 +3.4

Labour James Walsh 8,956 16.9 +0.1

UKIP Richard Thomas 8,339 15.7 +11.3

Liberal Democrat Patrick Smith 3,983 7.5 −14.8

Green Derek Florey 2,202 4.1 +2.6

Majority 20,650 38.9 +8.8

Turnout 53,086 65.3 −2.6

Leave Vote: 53.2%

Sitting MP: Philip Lee (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

2. Maidenhead

2010 Result:

Conservative: 31937 (59.5%)

Labour: 3795 (7.1%)

Lib Dem: 15168 (28.2%)

BNP: 825 (1.5%)

Green: 482 (0.9%)

UKIP: 1243 (2.3%)

Others: 270 (0.5%)

MAJORITY: 16769 (31.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Theresa May 35,453 65.8 +6.4

Labour Charlie Smith 6,394 11.9 +4.8

Liberal Democrat Tony Hill 5,337 9.9 −18.3

UKIP Herbie Crossman 4,539 8.4 +6.1

Green Emily Blyth 1,915 3.6 +2.7

Independent Ian Taplin 162 0.3 N/A

Class War Joe Wilcox 55 0.1 N/A

Majority 29,059 54.0 +22.8

Turnout 53,855 72.6 −1.1

Leave Vote: 45%

Sitting MP: Theresa May (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

3. Newbury

2010 Result:

Conservative: 33057 (56.4%)

Labour: 2505 (4.3%)

Lib Dem: 20809 (35.5%)

Green: 490 (0.8%)

UKIP: 1475 (2.5%)

Independent: 158 (0.3%)

Others: 95 (0.2%)

MAJORITY: 12248 (20.9%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Richard Benyon 34,973 61.0 +4.6

Liberal Democrat Judith Bunting 8,605 15.0 -20.5

UKIP Catherine Anderson 6,195 10.8 +8.3

Labour Jonny Roberts 4,837 8.4 +4.2

Green Paul Field 2,324 4.1 +3.2

Apolitical Democrats Peter Norman 228 0.4 +0.2

Independent Barrie Singleton 85 0.1

Patriotic Socialist Party Andrew Stott 53 0.1

Majority 26,368 46.0 +25.1

Turnout 57,300 72.1 +1.9

Leave Vote: 47.8%

Sitting MP: Richard Benyon (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

4. Reading East

2010 Result:

Conservative: 21269 (42.6%)

Labour: 12729 (25.5%)

Lib Dem: 13664 (27.3%)

Green: 1069 (2.1%)

UKIP: 1086 (2.2%)

Independent: 111 (0.2%)

Others: 57 (0.1%)

MAJORITY: 7605 (15.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Rob Wilson 23,217 46.0 +3.4

Labour Matt Rodda 16,697 33.1 +7.6

Liberal Democrat Jenny Woods 3,719 7.4 −19.9

UKIP Christine Forrester 3,647 7.2 +5.0

Green Rob White 3,214 6.4 +4.3

Majority 6,520 12.9

Turnout 50,494 69.0 +2.3

Leave Vote: 38.3%

Sitting MP: Rob Wilson (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

5. Reading West

2010 Result:

Conservative: 20523 (43.2%)

Labour: 14519 (30.5%)

Lib Dem: 9546 (20.1%)

Green: 582 (1.2%)

UKIP: 1508 (3.2%)

Others: 852 (1.8%)

MAJORITY: 6004 (12.6%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Alok Sharma 23,082 47.7 +4.5

Labour Victoria Groulef 16,432 34.0 +3.5

UKIP Malik Azam 4,826 10.0 +6.8

Liberal Democrat Meri O’Connell 2,355 4.9 -15.2

Green Miriam Kennet 1,406 2.9 +1.7

Independent Suzie Ferguson 156 0.3 -

TUSC Neil Adams 83 0.2 -

Roman Philip West 64 0.1 -

Majority 6,650 13.7 +1.1

Turnout 48,404 66.7 +0.8

Leave Vote: 51.5%

Sitting MP: Alok Sharma (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

6. Slough

2010 Result:

Conservative: 16361 (34.3%)

Labour: 21884 (45.8%)

Lib Dem: 6943 (14.5%)

Green: 542 (1.1%)

UKIP: 1517 (3.2%)

Christian: 495 (1%)

MAJORITY: 5523 (11.6%)

2015 Result:

Labour Fiona Mactaggart 23,421 48.5 +2.7

Conservative Gurcharan Singh 16,085 33.3 −1.0

UKIP Diana Coad 6,274 13.0 +9.8

Liberal Democrat Tom McCann 1,275 2.6 −11.9

Green Julian Edmonds 1,220 2.5 +1.4

Majority 7,336 15.2 +3.6

Turnout 48,275 55.9 −6.0

Leave Vote: 54.1%

Sitting MP: Fiona MacTaggart (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

This seat was held by the Tory John Watts until 1997 but demographic changes have cemented Labour’s hold on it. However, in a massive Tory landslide it could be in play.

7. Windsor

2010 Result:

Conservative: 30172 (60.8%)

Labour: 4910 (9.9%)

Lib Dem: 11118 (22.4%)

BNP: 950 (1.9%)

Green: 628 (1.3%)

UKIP: 1612 (3.3%)

Independent: 198 (0.4%)

MAJORITY: 19054 (38.4%)

2015 Result:

Adam Afriyie Conservative 31,797 63.4 +2.6

Fiona Dent Labour 6,714 13.4 +3.5

Tariq Malik UKIP 4,992 10.0 +7.7

George Fussey Liberal Democrat 4,323 8.6 -13.8

Derek Wall Green 1,834 3.7 +2.4

Wisdom Da Costa Independent 500 1.0 N/A

Majority: 25,083 (50.0%) +11.6

Leave Vote: 46.7%

Sitting MP: Adam Afriyie (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

8. Wokingham

2010 Result:

Conservative: 28754 (52.7%)

Labour: 5516 (10.1%)

Lib Dem: 15262 (28%)

Green: 567 (1%)

UKIP: 1664 (3.1%)

Independent: 2340 (4.3%)

Others: 425 (0.8%)

MAJORITY: 13492 (24.7%)

2015 Result:

Conservative John Redwood 32,329 57.7 +5.0

Labour Andy Croy 8,132 14.5 +4.4

Liberal Democrat Clive Jones 7,572 13.5 −14.5

UKIP Philip Cunnington 5,516 9.9 +6.8

Green Adrian Windisch 2,092 3.7 +2.7

Independent Kaz Lokuciewski 358 0.6 N/A

Majority 24,197 43.2 +19.5

Turnout 55,999 71.9 +0.4

Leave Vote: 42.7%

Sitting MP: John Redwood (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

