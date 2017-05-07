General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 63: Leicestershire

General Election Predictions

7 May 2017 at 00:16

LEICESTERSHIRE

Seats: 10

Current Political Makeup: Con 7, Lab 3

Predicted Political Makeup after June 8: Con 7, Lab 3

1. Bosworth

2010 Result:

Conservative: 23132 (42.6%)

Labour: 8674 (16%)

Lib Dem: 18100 (33.3%)

BNP: 2458 (4.5%)

UKIP: 1098 (2%)

English Dem: 615 (1.1%)

Others: 197 (0.4%)

MAJORITY: 5032 (9.3%)

2015 Result:

Conservative David Tredinnick 22,939 42.8 +0.2

Liberal Democrat Michael Mullaney 11,951 22.3 −11.0

Labour Chris Kealey 9,354 17.5 +1.5

UKIP David Sprason 9,338 17.4 +15.4

Majority 10,988 20.5 +11.2

Turnout 53,582 67 -3.2

Leave Result: 60.8%

Sitting MP: David Tredinnick (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

2. Charnwood

2010 Result:

Conservative: 26560 (49.6%)

Labour: 10536 (19.7%)

Lib Dem: 11531 (21.5%)

BNP: 3116 (5.8%)

UKIP: 1799 (3.4%)

MAJORITY: 15029 (28.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Ed Argar 28,384 54.3 +4.7

Labour Sean Kelly-Walsh 11,453 21.9 +2.2

UKIP Lynton Yates 8,330 15.9 +12.6

Liberal Democrat Simon Sansome 3,605 6.9 -14.6

BNP Cathy Duffy 489 0.9 -4.9

Majority 16,931 32.4 +4.3

Turnout 52,261 67.6 -4.3

Leave Vote: 57.9%

Sitting MP: Ed Argar (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

3. Harborough

010 Result:

Conservative: 26894 (48.9%)

Labour: 6981 (12.7%)

Lib Dem: 17097 (31.1%)

BNP: 1715 (3.1%)

UKIP: 1462 (2.7%)

English Dem: 568 (1%)

Independent: 228 (0.4%)

MAJORITY: 9797 (17.8%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Edward Garnier 27,675 52.7 +3.8

Labour Sundip Meghani 8,043 15.3 +2.6

UKIP Mark Hunt 7,539 14.4 +11.7

Liberal Democrat Zuffar Haq 7,037 13.4 -17.7

Green Darren Woodiwiss 2,177 4.1 N/A

Majority 19,632 37.4

Turnout 52,471 67.5 -2.9

Leave Vote: 52.4%

Sitting MP: Edward Garnier (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

4. Leicester East

2010 Result:

Conservative: 11722 (24.4%)

Labour: 25804 (53.8%)

Lib Dem: 6817 (14.2%)

BNP: 1700 (3.5%)

Green: 733 (1.5%)

UKIP: 725 (1.5%)

Others: 494 (1%)

MAJORITY: 14082 (29.3%)

2015 Result:

Labour Keith Vaz 29,386 61.1 +7.4

Conservative Kishan Devani 11,034 23.0 -1.5

UKIP Susanna Steptoe 4,290 8.9 +7.4

Green Nimit Jethwa 1,468 3.1 +1.5

Liberal Democrat Dave Raval 1,233 2.6 -11.6

TUSC Michael Barker 540 1.1 N/A

Independent Tom Darwood 117 0.2 N/A

Majority 18,352 38.2

Turnout 48,599 63.7

Leave Vote: 54.1%

Sitting MP: Keith Vaz (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

5. Leicester South

2010 Result:

Conservative: 10066 (21.4%)

Labour: 21479 (45.6%)

Lib Dem: 12671 (26.9%)

BNP: 1418 (3%)

Green: 770 (1.6%)

UKIP: 720 (1.5%)

MAJORITY: 8808 (18.7%)

2015 Result:

Labour Co-op Jon Ashworth 27,493 59.8 +2.0

Conservative Leon Hadji-Nikolaou 9,628 20.9 -0.5

UKIP Peter Stone 3,832 8.3 +6.8

Green Gabriella Garcia 2,533 5.5 +3.9

Liberal Democrat Anita Prabhakar 2,127 4.6 -22.3

TUSC Andrew Walton 349 0.8 N/A

Majority 17,845 38.9

Turnout 45,962 62.5

Leave Vote: 42.1%%

Sitting MP: Jonathan Ashworth (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

6. Leicester West

2010 Result:

Conservative: 9728 (27.2%)

Labour: 13745 (38.4%)

Lib Dem: 8107 (22.6%)

BNP: 2158 (6%)

Green: 639 (1.8%)

UKIP: 883 (2.5%)

TUSC: 157 (0.4%)

Independent: 181 (0.5%)

Others: 221 (0.6%)

MAJORITY: 4017 (11.2%)

2015 Result:

Labour Liz Kendall 16,051 46.5 +8.1

Conservative Paul Bessant 8,848 25.6 -1.5

UKIP Stuart Young 5,950 17.2 +14.8

Green Peter Hague 1,878 5.4 +3.7

Liberal Democrat Ian Bradwell 1,507 4.4 -18.3

TUSC Heather Rawling 288 0.8 +0.4

Majority 7,203 20.9 +9.7

Turnout 34,522 54.6 -0.6

Leave Vote: 50.1%

Sitting MP: Liz Kendall (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

On a very good night for the Tories, they could in theory, take this seat, but I can’t see it.

7. Loughborough

2010 Result:

Conservative: 21971 (41.6%)

Labour: 18227 (34.5%)

Lib Dem: 9675 (18.3%)

BNP: 2040 (3.9%)

UKIP: 925 (1.8%)

MAJORITY: 3744 (7.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Nicky Morgan 25,762 49.5 +7.9

Labour Matthew O’Callaghan 16,579 31.9 -2.6

UKIP Bill Piper 5,704 11.0 +9.2

Liberal Democrat Stephen Coltman 2,130 4.1 -14.2

Green Matt Sisson 1,845 3.5 –

Majority 9,183 17.7 +10.6

Turnout 52,020 72.6 +4.4

Leave Vote: 50.1%

Sitting MP: Nicky Morgan (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

8. North West Leicestershire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 23147 (44.6%)

Labour: 15636 (30.1%)

Lib Dem: 8639 (16.6%)

BNP: 3396 (6.5%)

UKIP: 1134 (2.2%)

MAJORITY: 7511 (14.5%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Andrew Bridgen 25,505 49.5 +4.9

Labour Jamie McMahon 14,132 27.4 −2.7

UKIP Andy McWilliam 8,704 16.9 +14.7

Liberal Democrat Mark Argent 2,033 3.9 −12.7

Green Benjamin Gravestock 1,174 2.3 +2.3

Majority 11,373 22.1

Turnout 51,548 71.4

Leave Vote: 60.7%

Sitting MP: Andrew Bridgen (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

9. Rutland & Melton

2010 Result:

Conservative: 28228 (51.1%)

Labour: 7893 (14.3%)

Lib Dem: 14228 (25.8%)

BNP: 1757 (3.2%)

UKIP: 2526 (4.6%)

Independent: 588 (1.1%)

MAJORITY: 14000 (25.4%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Alan Duncan 30,383 55.6 +4.5

UKIP Richard Billington 8,678 15.9 +11.3

Labour James Moore 8,383 15.4 +1.1

Liberal Democrat Ed Reynolds 4,407 8.1 −17.7

Green Alastair McQuillan 2,325 4.3 +4.3

Independent Marilyn Gordon 427 0.8 +0.8

Majority 21,705 39.8 +14.4

Turnout 54,603 68.4 −3.3

Leave Vote: 53.9%

Sitting MP: Sir Alan Duncan (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

10. South Leicestershire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 27000 (49.5%)

Labour: 11392 (20.9%)

Lib Dem: 11476 (21%)

BNP: 2721 (5%)

UKIP: 1988 (3.6%)

MAJORITY: 15524 (28.4%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Alberto Costa 28,700 53.2 +3.7

Labour Amanda Hack 11,876 22.0 +1.1

UKIP Barry Mahoney 9,363 17.4 +13.7

Liberal Democrat Geoffrey Welsh 3,987 7.4 -13.6

Majority 16,824 31.2

Leave Vote: 58.1%

Sitting MP: Alberto Costa (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

