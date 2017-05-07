General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 64: Northamptonshire

General Election Predictions

7 May 2017 at 01:04

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Seats: 7

Current Political Makeup: Con 7

Predicted Political Makeup after May 7: Con 7

1. Corby

2010 Result:

Conservative: 22886 (42.2%)

Labour: 20991 (38.7%)

Lib Dem: 7834 (14.4%)

BNP: 2525 (4.7%)

MAJORITY: 1895 (3.5%)

BY ELECTION

Andy Sawford (Labour) 17267 48.4% (+9.8%)

Christine Emmett (Conservative) 9476 26.6% (-15.6%)

Margot Parker (UKIP) 5108 14.3% (n/a)

Jill Hope (Liberal Democrat) 1770 5% (-9.5%)

Gordon Riddell (BNP) 614 1.7% (-3%)

David Wickham (English Democrat) 432 1.2% (n/a)

Jonathan Hornett (Green) 378 1.1% (n/a)

Ian Gillman (Independent) 212 0.6% (n/a)

Peter Reynolds (Cannabis Law Reform) 137 0.4% (n/a)

David Bishop (Elvis Loves Pets) 99 0.3% (n/a)

Mr Mozzarella (Independent) 73 0.2% (n/a)

Rohen Kapur (Young People) 39 0.1% (n/a)

Adam Lotun (Democracy 2015) 35 0.1% (n/a)

Christopher Scotton (United People) 25 0.1% (n/a)

MAJORITY 7791 21.8%

Turnout 44.8% (-24.4%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Tom Pursglove 24,023 42.8 +0.6

Labour Co-op Andy Sawford 21,611 38.5 -0.2

UKIP Margot Parker 7,708 13.7 N/A

Liberal Democrat Peter Harris 1,458 2.6 -11.8

Green Jonathan Hornett 1,374 2.4 N/A

Majority 2,412 4.3 +0.7

Turnout 56,174 70.4 +1.2

Leave Vote: 60.1%

Sitting MP: Tom Pursglove (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

I suppose in theory Labour might be hoping to win this back but in all seriousness, I can’t see it.

2. Daventry

2010 Result:

Conservative: 29252 (56.5%)

Labour: 8168 (15.8%)

Lib Dem: 10064 (19.4%)

Green: 770 (1.5%)

UKIP: 2333 (4.5%)

English Dem: 1187 (2.3%)

MAJORITY: 19188 (37.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Chris Heaton-Harris 30,550 58.2 +1.7

Labour Abigail Campbell 9,491 18.1 +2.3

UKIP Michael Gerard 8,296 15.8 +11.3

Liberal Democrat Callum Delhoy 2,352 4.5 -15

Green Steve Whiffen 1,829 3.5 +2

Majority 21,059 40.1 +3

Turnout 52,518 72.2 -0.3

Leave Vote: 58.6%

Sitting MP: Chris Heaton-Harris (Con

Prediction: Conservative hold

3. Kettering

2010 Result:

Conservative: 23247 (49.1%)

Labour: 14153 (29.9%)

Lib Dem: 7498 (15.8%)

BNP: 1366 (2.9%)

English Dem: 952 (2%)

Others: 112 (0.2%)

MAJORITY: 9094 (19.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Philip Hollobone 24,467 51.8 +2.7

Labour Rhea Keehn 11,877 25.2 -4.8

UKIP Jonathan Bullock 7,600 16.1 +16.1

Green Rob Reeves 1,633 3.5 N/A

Liberal Democrat Chris McGlynn 1,490 3.2 -12.7

English Democrat Derek Hilling 151 0.3 -1.7

Majority 12,590 26.7

Turnout 67.3

Leave Vote: 61%

Sitting MP: Philip Hollobone

Prediction: Conservative hold

UKIP aren’t standing here. Watch Hollobone’s majority rocket.

4. Northampton North

2010 Result:

Conservative: 13735 (34.1%)

Labour: 11799 (29.3%)

Lib Dem: 11250 (27.9%)

BNP: 1316 (3.3%)

Green: 443 (1.1%)

UKIP: 1238 (3.1%)

Christian: 98 (0.2%)

Independent: 334 (0.8%)

Others: 58 (0.1%)

MAJORITY: 1936 (4.8%

2015 Result:

Conservative Michael Ellis 16,699 42.4 +8.3

Labour Sally Keeble 13,454 34.1 +4.8

UKIP Tom Rubython 6,354 16.1 +13.0

Green Tony Clarke 1,503 3.8 +2.7

Liberal Democrat Angela Paterson 1,401 3.6 -24.4

Majority 3,245 8.2

Leave Vote: 60.3%

Sitting MP: Michael Ellis (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

5. Northampton South

2010 Result:

Conservative: 15917 (40.8%)

Labour: 9913 (25.4%)

Lib Dem: 7579 (19.4%)

Green: 363 (0.9%)

UKIP: 1897 (4.9%)

English Dem: 618 (1.6%)

Independent: 2242 (5.8%)

Others: 449 (1.2%)

MAJORITY: 6004 (15.4%)

2015 Result:

Conservative David Mackintosh 16,163 41.6 +0.7

Labour Kevin McKeever 12,370 31.8 +6.4

UKIP Rose Gibbins 7,114 18.3 +13.4

Liberal Democrat Sadik Chaudhury 1,673 4.3 -15.1

Green Julie Hawkins 1,403 3.6 +2.7

Majority 3,793 9.8

Turnout 38,884 63.4 +5.2

Sitting MP: David Macintosh (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

Macintosh has stood down. If he hadn’t this seat might have gone back to Labour. It still might, but it’s doubtful.

6. South Northamptonshire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 33081 (55.2%)

Labour: 10380 (17.3%)

Lib Dem: 12603 (21%)

Green: 685 (1.1%)

UKIP: 2406 (4%)

English Dem: 735 (1.2%)

MAJORITY: 20478 (34.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Andrea Leadsom 36,607 60.1 +4.9

Labour Lucy Mills 10,191 16.7 -0.6

UKIP Roger Clark 8,204 13.5 +9.5

Liberal Democrat Tom Snowdon 3,613 5.9 -15.1

Green Damon Boughen 2,247 3.7 +2.5

Majority 26,416 43.4

Turnout 60,862 71.1

Leave Vote: 53.3%

Sitting MP: Andrea Leadsom (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

7. Wellingborough

2010 Result:

Conservative: 24918 (48.2%)

Labour: 13131 (25.4%)

Lib Dem: 8848 (17.1%)

BNP: 1596 (3.1%)

Green: 480 (0.9%)

UKIP: 1636 (3.2%)

English Dem: 530 (1%)

TUSC: 249 (0.5%)

Independent: 240 (0.5%)

Others: 33 (0.1%)

MAJORITY: 11787 (22.8%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Peter Bone 26,265 52.1 +3.8

UKIP Jonathan Munday 9,868 19.6 +16.4

Labour Richard Garvie1 9,839 19.5 -5.9

Liberal Democrat Chris Nelson 2,240 4.4 -12.7

Green Marion-Turner-Hawes 2,218 4.4 +3.5

Majority 16,397 32.5

Turnout 50,430 65.4 -1.8

Leave Vote: 63%

Sitting MP: Peter Bone (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

