General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 65. Derbyshire

General Election Predictions

7 May 2017 at 09:27

DERBYSHIRE

Seats: 11

Current Political Makeup: Con 7, Labour 4

Predicted Political Makeup after May 7: Con 8, Lab 3

1. Amber Valley

2010 Result:

Conservative: 17746 (38.6%)

Labour: 17210 (37.4%)

Lib Dem: 6636 (14.4%)

BNP: 3195 (7%)

UKIP: 906 (2%)

Others: 265 (0.6%)

MAJORITY: 536 (1.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Nigel Mills 20,106 44.0 +5.4

Labour Kevin Gillott 15,901 34.8 -2.7

UKIP Stuart Bent 7,263 15.9 +13.9

Liberal Democrat Kate Smith 1,360 3.0 -11.5

Green John Devine 1,087 2.4 +2.4

Majority 4,205 9.2

Turnout 45,717 65.1

Leave Vote: 65.3%

Sitting MP: Nigel Mills (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

2. Bolsover

2010 Result:

Conservative: 10812 (24.6%)

Labour: 21994 (50%)

Lib Dem: 6821 (15.5%)

BNP: 2640 (6%)

UKIP: 1721 (3.9%)

MAJORITY: 11182 (25.4%)

2015 Result

Labour Dennis Skinner 22,542 51.2 +1.2

Conservative Peter Bedford 10,764 24.5 -0.1

UKIP Ray Calladine 9,228 21.0 +17.1

Liberal Democrat David Lomax 1,464 3.3 -12.2

Majority 11,778 26.8

Turnout 43,998 61.1

Leave Vote: 70.4%

Sitting MP: Dennis Skinner (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

3. Chesterfield

2010 Result:

Conservative: 7214 (15.7%)

Labour: 17891 (39%)

Lib Dem: 17342 (37.8%)

Green: 600 (1.3%)

UKIP: 1432 (3.1%)

English Dem: 1213 (2.6%)

Independent: 147 (0.3%)

MAJORITY: 549 (1.2%)

2015 Result:

Labour Toby Perkins 21,829 47.9 +8.9

Conservative Mark Vivis 8,231 18.1 +2.3

UKIP Stuart Yeowart 7,523 16.5 +13.4

Liberal Democrat Julia Cambridge 6,301 13.8 -24

Green Matthew Genn 1,352 3.0 +1.7

TUSC Matt Whale 202 0.4 +0.4

Peace Tommy Holgate 129 0.3 +0.3

Majority 13,598 29.8 +28.6

Turnout 45,567 63.2 -0.6

Leave Vote: 59.3%

Sitting MP: Toby Perkins (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

4. Derby North

2010 Result:

Conservative: 14283 (31.7%)

Labour: 14896 (33%)

Lib Dem: 12638 (28%)

BNP: 2000 (4.4%)

UKIP: 829 (1.8%)

Independent: 264 (0.6%)

Others: 170 (0.4%)

MAJORITY: 613 (1.4%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Amanda Solloway 16,402 36.7 +5.0

Labour Chris Williamson 16,361 36.6 +3.5

UKIP Tilly Ward 6,532 14.6 +12.8

Liberal Democrat Lucy Care 3,832 8.6 -19.5

Green Alice Mason-Power 1,618 3.6 +3.6

Majority 41 0.1

Turnout 44,745 69.1 +6.0

Leave Vote: 54.3%

Sitting MP: Amanda Solloway (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

One of the titghtest seats in the country, and Amanda Solloway cannot be 100% of holding this seat. However, the local elections will have encouraged her and are partly why I think the seat will remain Tory. She can also look forward to half of the UKIP vote coming to her.

5. Derby South

2010 Result:

Conservative: 11729 (28.5%)

Labour: 17851 (43.3%)

Lib Dem: 8430 (20.5%)

UKIP: 1821 (4.4%)

Independent: 1357 (3.3%)

MAJORITY: 6122 (14.9%)

2015 Result:

Labour Margaret Beckett 20,007 49.0 +5.7

Conservative Evonne Williams 11,179 27.4 -1.1

UKIP Victor Webb 6,341 15.5 +11.1

Liberal Democrat Joe Naitta 1,717 4.2 -16.3

Green David Foster 1,208 3.0 +3

TUSC Chris Fernandez 225 0.6 +0.6

British Independents David Gale 143 0.4 +0.4

Majority 8,828 21.6 +6.7

Turnout 40,820 58.1 +0.1

Leave Vote: 61.4%

Sitting MP: Margaret Beckett (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

6. Derbyshire Dales

2010 Result:

Conservative: 24378 (52.1%)

Labour: 9061 (19.4%)

Lib Dem: 10512 (22.5%)

Green: 772 (1.7%)

UKIP: 1779 (3.8%)

Others: 278 (0.6%)

MAJORITY: 13866 (29.6%)

2015 Results:

Conservative Patrick McLoughlin 24,805 52.4 +0.3

Labour Andy Botham 10,761 22.7 +3.4

UKIP John Young 5,508 11.6 +7.8

Liberal Democrat Ben Fearn 3,965 8.4 −14.1

Green Ian Wood 2,173 4.6 +2.9

Humanity Amila Y’Mech 149 0.3 +0.2

Majority 14,044 29.7 +0.1

Turnout 47,361 74.6 +0.8

Leave Vote: 51.2%

Sitting MP: Patrick McLoughlin (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

7. Erewash

2010 Result:

Conservative: 18805 (39.5%)

Labour: 16304 (34.2%)

Lib Dem: 8343 (17.5%)

BNP: 2337 (4.9%)

Green: 534 (1.1%)

UKIP: 855 (1.8%)

Independent: 464 (1%)

MAJORITY: 2501 (5.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Maggie Throup 20,636 42.7 +3.2

Labour Catherine Atkinson 17,052 35.3 +1.1

UKIP Philip Rose 7,792 16.1 +14.3

Liberal Democrat Martin Garnett 1,658 3.4 −14.1

Green Ralph Hierons 1,184 2.5 +1.3

Majority 3,584 7.4 +2.2

Turnout 48,322 67.2

Leave Vote: 63.2%

Sitting MP: Maggie Throup (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

8. High Peak

2010 Result:

Conservative: 20587 (40.9%)

Labour: 15910 (31.6%)

Lib Dem: 10993 (21.8%)

Green: 922 (1.8%)

UKIP: 1690 (3.4%)

Independent: 161 (0.3%)

Others: 74 (0.1%)

MAJORITY: 4677 (9.3%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Andrew Bingham 22,836 45.0 +4.1

Labour Caitlin Bisknell 17,942 35.3 +3.7

UKIP Ian Guiver 5,811 11.4 +8.0

Liberal Democrat Stephen Worrall 2,389 4.7 −17.1

Green Charlotte Farrell 1,811 3.6 +1.8

Majority 4,894 9.6 +0.3

Turnout 50,789 69.5 −0.4

Leave Vote: 50.5%

Sitting MP: Andrew Bingham (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

9. Mid Derbyshire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 22877 (48.3%)

Labour: 11585 (24.5%)

Lib Dem: 9711 (20.5%)

BNP: 1698 (3.6%)

UKIP: 1252 (2.6%)

Others: 219 (0.5%)

MAJORITY: 11292 (23.9%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Pauline Latham 24,908 52.2 +3.9

Labour Nicola Heaton 12,134 25.4 +1.0

UKIP Martin Fitzpatrick 6,497 13.6 +11

Liberal Democrat Hilary Jones 2,292 4.8 -15.7

Green Sue MacFarlane 1,898 4.0 +4.0

Majority 12,774 26.8 +2.9

Turnout 47,729 70.6 -0.8

Leave Vote: 52.5%

Sitting MP: Pauline Latham (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

10. North East Derbyshire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 15503 (33%)

Labour: 17948 (38.2%)

Lib Dem: 10947 (23.3%)

UKIP: 2636 (5.6%)

MAJORITY: 2445 (5.2%)

2015 Result:

Labour Natascha Engel 19,488 40.6 +2.4

Conservative Lee Rowley 17,605 36.7 +3.7

UKIP James Bush 7,631 15.9 +10.3

Liberal Democrat David Batey 2,004 4.2 -19.1

Green David Kesteven 1,059 2.2 N/A

Independent Rob Lane 161 0.3 N/A

Majority 1,883 3.9 -1.3

Turnout 47,948 67.1 +1.2

Leave Vote: 62.1%

Sitting MP: Natascha Engel (Lab)

Prediction: Conservative gain

11. South Derbyshire

2010 Result:

Conservative: 22935 (45.5%)

Labour: 15807 (31.4%)

Lib Dem: 8012 (15.9%)

BNP: 2193 (4.3%)

UKIP: 1206 (2.4%)

Others: 266 (0.5%)

MAJORITY: 7128 (14.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Heather Wheeler 25,066 49.4 +3.9

Labour Cheryl Pidgeon 13,595 26.8 −4.6

UKIP Alan Graves 8,998 17.7 +15.3

Liberal Democrat Lorraine Johnson 1,887 3.7 −12.2

Green Marianne Bamkin 1,216 2.4 +2.4

Majority 11,471 22.6

Turnout 50,762 68.2

Leave Vote: 60.4%

Sitting MP: Heather Wheeler (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

