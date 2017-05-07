General Election 2017 Seat by Seat Predictions: 66. London North East

General Election Predictions

7 May 2017 at 10:08

LONDON NORTH EAST

Seats: 11

Current Political Makeup: Con 2, Lab 9

Predicted Political Makeup after May 7: Con 4, Lab 7

Chingford & Woodford Green

2010 Result:

Conservative: 22743 (52.8%)

Labour: 9780 (22.7%)

Lib Dem: 7242 (16.8%)

BNP: 1288 (3%)

Green: 650 (1.5%)

UKIP: 1133 (2.6%)

Independent: 202 (0.5%)

Others: 68 (0.2%)

MAJORITY: 12963 (30.1%)

2015 Result:

Conservative Iain Duncan Smith 20,999 47.9 -4.8

Labour Bilal Mahmood 12,613 28.8 +6.1

UKIP Freddy Vachha 5,644 12.9 +10.3

Liberal Democrat Anne Crook 2,400 5.5 -11.3

Green Rebecca Tully 1,854 4.2 +2.7

TUSC Len Hockey 241 0.6 N/A

Class War Lisa Mckenzie 53 0.1 N/A

Majority 8,386 19.1 -11.0

Turnout 43,804 65.7 -0.8

Leave Vote: 49.9%

Sitting MP: Iain Duncan Smith (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

Edmonton

2010 Result:

Conservative: 12052 (29.8%)

Labour: 21665 (53.7%)

Lib Dem: 4252 (10.5%)

Green: 516 (1.3%)

UKIP: 1036 (2.6%)

Christian: 350 (0.9%)

Independent: 127 (0.3%)

Others: 379 (0.9%)

MAJORITY: 9613 (23.8%)

2015 Result:

Labour Co-op Kate Osamor 25,388 61.4 +7.8

Conservative Gonul Daniels 9,969 24.1 -5.7

UKIP Neville Watson 3,366 8.1 +5.6

Green Douglas Coker 1,358 3.3 +2.0

Liberal Democrat David Schmitz 897 2.2 -8.3

TUSC Lewis Peacock 360 0.9 +0.9

Majority 15,419 37.3 +13.5

Turnout 41,338 62.6 -0.6

Leave Vote: 47.3%

Sitting MP: Kate Osamor (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Enfield North

2010 Result:

Conservative: 18804 (42.3%)

Labour: 17112 (38.5%)

Lib Dem: 5403 (12.2%)

BNP: 1228 (2.8%)

Green: 489 (1.1%)

UKIP: 938 (2.1%)

English Dem: 131 (0.3%)

Christian: 161 (0.4%)

Independent: 91 (0.2%)

Others: 96 (0.2%)

MAJORITY: 1692 (3.8%)

2015 Result;

Labour Joan Ryan 20,172 43.7 +5.2

Conservative Nick de Bois 19,086 41.4 −0.9

UKIP Deborah Cairns 4,133 9.0 +6.8

Green David Flint 1,303 2.8 +1.7

Liberal Democrat Cara Jenkinson 1,059 2.3 −9.9

Christian Peoples Yemi Awolola 207 0.4 N/A

TUSC Joe Simpson 177 0.4 N/A

Majority 1,086 2.4

Turnout 46,137 67.7 +0.6

Leave Vote: 47.9%

Sitting MP: Joan Ryan (Lab)

Prediction: Conservative gain

This seat went Tory in 2010 but Labour narrowly won it back in 2015. Nick de Bois is standing again. There isn’t a huge UKIP vote for him to eat into here, but even if only a quarter of it comes over to him, it’s enough to overturn Ryan’s majority. Given the LibDem vote dropped by 75% last time, and this seat had a majority Remain vote, one can expect them to suck quite a few votes from Labour. In addition, this is just the kind of suburban seat that doesn’t warm to a unilateralist Labour leader.

Enfield Southgate

2010 Result:

Conservative: 21928 (49.4%)

Labour: 14302 (32.2%)

Lib Dem: 6124 (13.8%)

Green: 632 (1.4%)

UKIP: 505 (1.1%)

Respect: 174 (0.4%)

English Dem: 173 (0.4%)

Independent: 391 (0.9%)

Others: 123 (0.3%)

MAJORITY: 7626 (17.2%)

2015 Result:

Conservative David Burrowes 22,624 49.4 0.0

Labour Bambos Charalambous 17,871 39.0 +6.8

UKIP David Schofield 2,109 4.6 +3.5

Green Jean Robertson-Molloy 1,690 3.7 +2.3

Liberal Democrat Paul Smith 1,518 3.3 −10.5

Majority 4,753 10.4 -6.8

Turnout 45,812 70.5 +1.3

Leave Vote: 37.6%

Sitting MP: David Burrowes (Con)

Prediction: Conservative hold

Hackney North & Stoke Newington

2010 Result:

Conservative: 6759 (14.5%)

Labour: 25553 (55%)

Lib Dem: 11092 (23.9%)

Green: 2133 (4.6%)

Christian: 299 (0.6%)

Independent: 96 (0.2%)

Others: 529 (1.1%)

MAJORITY: 14461 (31.1%)

2015 Result:

Labour Diane Abbott 31,357 62.9 +7.9

Conservative Amy Gray 7,349 14.7 +0.2

Green Heather Finlay 7,281 14.6 +10.0

Liberal Democrat Simon de Deney 2,492 5.0 −18.9

UKIP Keith Fraser 1,085 2.2 +2.2

Animal Welfare Jon Homan 221 0.5 +0.5

Communist League Jonathan Silberman 102 0.2 +0.2

Majority 24,008 48.1 +17.0

Turnout 49,887 60.0 −2.9

Leave Vote: 20.5%

Sitting MP: Diane Abbott (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Ilford North

2010 Result:

Conservative: 21506 (45.7%)

Labour: 16102 (34.2%)

Lib Dem: 5966 (12.7%)

BNP: 1545 (3.3%)

Green: 572 (1.2%)

UKIP: 871 (1.9%)

Others: 456 (1%)

MAJORITY: 5404 (11.5%)

2015 Result:

Labour Wes Streeting 21,463 43.9 +9.6

Conservative Lee Scott 20,874 42.7 −3.1

UKIP Philip Hyde 4,355 8.9 +7.0

Liberal Democrat Richard Clare 1,130 2.3 −10.4

Green David Reynolds 1,023 2.1 +0.9

Independent Doris Osen 87 0.2 N/A

Majority 589 1.2

Turnout 48,932 65.0 -0.2

Leave Vote: 53.3%

Sitting MP: Wes Streeting (Lab)

Prediction: Conservative gain

I didn’t think this seat would fall to Labour last time, but it did. Lee Scott is restanding. I think a lot will depend on the demographics and how they have changed since 2015. I suspect not a lot. Wes Streeting has proved to be a popular MP in Westminster and a good constituency MP, but that won’t be enough to save him, I suspect.

Ilford South

2010 Result:

Conservative: 14014 (27.4%)

Labour: 25301 (49.4%)

Lib Dem: 8679 (17%)

Green: 1319 (2.6%)

UKIP: 1132 (2.2%)

Others: 746 (1.5%)

MAJORITY: 11287 (22%)

2015 Result:

Labour Co-op Mike Gapes 33,232 64.0 +14.6

Conservative Christopher Chapman 13,455 25.9 −1.5

UKIP Amjad Khan 2,705 5.2 +3.0

Green Rosemary Warrington 1,506 2.9 +0.3

Liberal Democrat Ashburn Holder 1,014 2.0 −15.0

Majority 19,777 38.1 +16.0

Turnout 51,912 56.4 −1.6

Leave Vote: 43.3%

Sitting MP: Mike Gapes (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Islington North

2010 Result:

Conservative: 6339 (14.2%)

Labour: 24276 (54.5%)

Lib Dem: 11875 (26.7%)

Green: 1348 (3%)

UKIP: 716 (1.6%)

MAJORITY: 12401 (27.8%)

2015 Result:

Labour Jeremy Corbyn 29,659 60.2 +5.8

Conservative Alex Burghart 8,465 17.2 +3.0

Green Caroline Russell 5,043 10.2 +7.2

Liberal Democrat Julian Gregory 3,984 8.1 −18.6

UKIP Greg Clough 1,971 4.0 +2.4

Socialist (GB) Bill Martin 112 0.2 N/A

Majority 21,194 43.0 +15.2

Turnout 49,234 67.1 +1.7

Leave Vote: 23.4%

Sitting MP: Jeremy Corbyn (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Leyton & Wanstead

2010 Result:

Conservative: 8928 (22.2%)

Labour: 17511 (43.6%)

Lib Dem: 11095 (27.6%)

BNP: 561 (1.4%)

Green: 562 (1.4%)

UKIP: 1080 (2.7%)

Christian: 342 (0.9%)

Others: 80 (0.2%)

MAJORITY: 6416 (16%)

2015 Result:

Labour John Cryer 23,858 58.6 +15.0

Conservative Matthew Scott 8,939 22.0 −0.3

Green Ashley Gunstock 2,974 7.3 +5.9

UKIP Rosamund Beattie 2,341 5.8 +3.1

Liberal Democrat Carl Quilliam 2,304 5.7 −22.0

Independent Mahtab Aziz 289 0.7 N/A

Majority 14,919 36.7 +20.7

Turnout 40,705 63.0 −0.2

Leave Vote: 34.8%

Sitting MP: John Cryer (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Tottenham

2010 Result:

Conservative: 6064 (14.9%)

Labour: 24128 (59.3%)

Lib Dem: 7197 (17.7%)

Green: 980 (2.4%)

UKIP: 466 (1.1%)

Christian: 262 (0.6%)

TUSC: 1057 (2.6%)

Independent: 143 (0.4%)

Others: 390 (1%)

MAJORITY: 16931 (41.6%)

2015 Result:

Labour David Lammy 28,654 67.3 +8.0

Conservative Stefan Mrozinski 5,090 12.0 −2.9

Green Dee Searle 3,931 9.2 +6.8

Liberal Democrat Turhan Ozen 1,756 4.1 −13.6

UKIP Tariq Saeed 1,512 3.6 +2.4

TUSC Jenny Sutton 1,324 3.1 +0.5

Peace Tania Mahmood 291 0.7 +0.7

Majority 23,564 55.4 +13.8

Turnout 42,558 60.1 +1.9

Leave Vote: 33.3%

Sitting MP: David Lammy (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

Walthamstow

2010 Result:

Conservative: 5734 (14%)

Labour: 21252 (51.8%)

Lib Dem: 11774 (28.7%)

Green: 767 (1.9%)

UKIP: 823 (2%)

Christian: 248 (0.6%)

TUSC: 279 (0.7%)

Independent: 117 (0.3%)

MAJORITY: 9478 (23.1%)

2015 Result:

Labour Co-op Stella Creasy 28,779 68.9 +17.0

Conservative Molly Samuels 5,584 13.4 −0.6

Green Michael Gold 2,661 6.4 +4.5

UKIP Paul Hillman 2,507 6.0 +4.0

Liberal Democrat Stephen Cheung 1,661 4.0 −24.7

TUSC Nancy Taaffe 394 0.9 +0.3

Independent Ellie Merton 129 0.3 N/A

Workers Revolutionary Jonty Leff 81 0.2 N/A

Majority 23,195 55.5 +32.4

Turnout 41,796 62.4 -1.0

Leave Vote: 36%

Sitting MP: Stella Creasy (Lab)

Prediction: Labour hold

