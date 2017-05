Video

20 May 2017 at 00:43

Every Friday at Noon, I appear on a new CNN show called CNNTalk. This is week 3 and we discuss Trump and the UK election. Presented by Max Foster, the other two guests are Ayesha Hazirika and Liam Halligan. If you like it, do watch it live on CNN next Friday at 12 noon. It’s also streamed live on CNN International’s Facebook page.