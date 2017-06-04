Iain Dale & Shelagh Fogarty to Present LBC's Live Election Night Show

Radio

4 Jun 2017 at 17:42

LBC TO BROADCAST 12-HOUR ELECTION RESULTS SPECIAL

THURSDAY 8 JUNE FROM 10PM TO FRIDAY 9 JUNE

• Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty reunite to anchor election night programme

• Nick Ferrari presents extended breakfast show from 5am

• James O’Brien gives his verdict and opens the lines to the nation from 10am

• LBC’s team of journalists report from across the UK

LBC’s line-up of first-class broadcasters including Iain Dale, Shelagh Fogarty and Nick Ferrari will present twelve hours of non-stop live coverage of the election results next week.

Britain Decides starts at 10pm on Thursday 8th June. With LBC’s listeners taking centre stage, Dale and Fogarty will bring the very latest news and results as-they-happen, along with instant reaction and expert analysis from some of the biggest names in politics including Nigel Farage, Michael Gove, Emily Thornberry and Alex Salmond. The programme will also be broadcast on Facebook Live and via the LBC website

Supported by Global’s network of newsrooms, LBC will broadcast from across the UK:

• Theo Usherwood, LBC’s political editor, will be based in Westminster.

• Throughout the night, LBC reporters will be at the heart of the action alongside the leaders of the seven main political parties.

• LBC journalists will report from dozens of constituency counts in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

• There will be reaction from major cities around the world including Brussels, Paris and Washington.

At 5am, Nick Ferrari will continue the live coverage and in-depth analysis with an extended five-hour breakfast programme from Westminster, followed by James O’Brien who will open the phone lines to the nation from 10am.

Do join us!