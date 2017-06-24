WATCH: This Week's CNNTalk on Brexit & Trump

World Politics

24 Jun 2017 at 15:13

CNN Talk is thirty minutes of chat about the big events of the week with me, Ayesha Hazaria, Liam Halligan and Max Foster. This week we cover Brexit and Trump. Delighted to say the show’s initial success has meant that we’re now going to a permanent fixture on CNN, every Friday at Noon and 10pm, UK time. Available all over the world!