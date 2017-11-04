Is Jeremy Corbyn a Reincarnation?

UK Politics

4 Nov 2017 at 14:31

Some friends of mine have just returned from a holiday in the Pyranees. They visited a prehistoric cave system, with stunning cave paintings inside. It was near Grotte de Niaux, south of Toulouse at the start of the Pyrenees before Andorra. They were looking at an exhibition and spotted these pictures. Look at the likeness of the man on the right to Jeremy Corbyn! He is only identified as M. Prevot. I wonder if Jezza has some French blood in him!

Spooky!