WATCH: Interview with Alastair Campbell on the State of Brexit Negotiations - It gets feisty!

Video

9 Feb 2018 at 20:38

This afternoon I did a two hour phone-in on the seemingly deteriorating relations between Michel Barnier and David Davis. My guest was Alastair Campbell. It developed into, well, quite a feisty encounter. I always enjoy interviewing Alastair. In this twelve minute interview he basically admitted that Jacob Rees-Mogg was right when he said that Britain faced becoming a ‘vassal state’ in a transition period.

Enjoy!