Video
WATCH: Iain Takes on Halal Defender - "I Don't Care What Your Prophet Says - I Care What the Animal Suffers"
21 Feb 2018 at 23:01
We did an hour long phone-in on the fact that the NFU has questioned religious slaughter of animals. It’s probably one of the most heated debates we’ve had recently. Here you will see the first ten minutes, where I take on a represenative from Halal Consultations. Safe to say we didn’t see eye to eye.
