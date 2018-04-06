Forty Things That I Loved About the 1980s

Personal

6 Apr 2018 at 09:00

1. Margaret Thatcher

2. Labour couldn’t win an election

3. Putting the Unions back in their box

4. Enabling millions of people to buy shares for the first time

5. A-ha & Alphaville

6. Audi Quattros

7. Ejecting the Argentinians from the Falklands

8. Enabling hundreds of thousands of people to buy their own homes

9. Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev

10. The Mullett

11. Ian Botham

12. Airplane

13. Trevor Brooking & Alan Devonshire, Tony Cottee & Frank McAvennie.

14. Winning the Cold War

15. Trivial Pursuit

16. Tina Turner

17. J R Ewing

18. Nena’s 99 Luftballons and her hairy armpits

19. The Conservatives winning three elections in a row

20. The advent of Sky TV.

21. The ZX Spectrum

22. Apricot computers

23. Shoulder Pads

24. The Pet Shop Boys

25. Mrs Mangel

26. Sue Ellen’s quivering lip

27. Anne & Nick

28. Frank Bough’s jumpers

29. Gyles Brandreth’s jumpers

30. The vanquishing of Arthur Scargill

31. Big in Japan

32. The smell of the Sunday Times magazine

33. The VW Scirocco

34. Wired for Sound

35. Vincent Hanna

36. Wogan

37. Gregory’s Girl

38. Squarials

39. Krystal Carrington

40. Limahl