Forty Things That I Loved About the 1980s
6 Apr 2018 at 09:00
1. Margaret Thatcher
2. Labour couldn’t win an election
3. Putting the Unions back in their box
4. Enabling millions of people to buy shares for the first time
5. A-ha & Alphaville
6. Audi Quattros
7. Ejecting the Argentinians from the Falklands
8. Enabling hundreds of thousands of people to buy their own homes
9. Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev
10. The Mullett
11. Ian Botham
12. Airplane
13. Trevor Brooking & Alan Devonshire, Tony Cottee & Frank McAvennie.
14. Winning the Cold War
15. Trivial Pursuit
16. Tina Turner
17. J R Ewing
18. Nena’s 99 Luftballons and her hairy armpits
19. The Conservatives winning three elections in a row
20. The advent of Sky TV.
21. The ZX Spectrum
22. Apricot computers
23. Shoulder Pads
24. The Pet Shop Boys
25. Mrs Mangel
26. Sue Ellen’s quivering lip
27. Anne & Nick
28. Frank Bough’s jumpers
29. Gyles Brandreth’s jumpers
30. The vanquishing of Arthur Scargill
31. Big in Japan
32. The smell of the Sunday Times magazine
33. The VW Scirocco
34. Wired for Sound
35. Vincent Hanna
36. Wogan
37. Gregory’s Girl
38. Squarials
39. Krystal Carrington
40. Limahl
