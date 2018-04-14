WATCH: CNN Talk - What Would Military Action in Syria Achieve?

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. I’ll assume you’re ok with that. More info.
Video
14 Apr 2018 at 11:20
I post this twelve hours after military intervention started, but this was our discussion on CNN yesterday lunchtime.
Iain Dale presents Drive on LBC, 4-7pm weekdays, and is Managing Director of Biteback Publishing.
We’re lucky to live in a country whose government is so benevolent that members of our main opposition party don’t regard removing it as its highest priority.
Former Labour MP Tom Harris, On Jeremy Corbyn, 15 Aug 2015
