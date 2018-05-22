ANNOUNCEMENT: After Ten Years, I'm Leaving Biteback Publishing...

Books

22 May 2018 at 10:40

This is a press release I’ve issued this morning. Sad day.

Iain Dale steps down at Biteback and Andy McNab takes on advisory role to guide Biteback into next stage of growth

After ten years, Biteback Publishing Managing Director Iain Dale is to step down from the company in June to concentrate on his broadcasting career. Bestselling author and former SAS soldier Andy McNab will be leading the Biteback team to grow and expand the company’s publishing programme.

Andy McNab commented:

“When I was approached to become involved in Biteback, the opportunity to make Biteback’s range of books more accessible to a wider audience was irresistible. It is a great company with huge potential, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Iain Dale said:

“I’m very proud of the independent publishing brand we have created at Biteback, and of the reputation we enjoy in the sector, but now is the right time to hand over the baton whilst I concentrate on my radio and TV work and do more writing. I am delighted that Andy McNab has accepted the role and that Biteback’s further growth and development will be supported by Andy’s considerable talents and experience.”

Notes to Editors:

Biteback Publishing is Britain’s leading publisher of political and current affairs titles. Recent bestselling titles include ‘Betting the House: The Inside Story of the General Election’ by Tim Ross & Tom McTague, ‘Rude’ by Katie Hopkins, and the latest edition of Alastair Campbell’s Diaries. Forthcoming titles include ‘The Briefing’ by Donald Trump’s former spokesman Sean Spicer, ‘Leo’, a biography of Irish Taioseach Leo Varadkar, and a biography of Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader by Andrew Liddle. This year the company will publish books across a number of fields including current affairs, politics, history, economics and football.

Andy McNab CBE DCM MM is a bestselling author and former SAS soldier. Awarded both the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) and Military Medal (MM) during his career, McNab was the British Army’s most highly decorated serving soldier when he left the SAS in February 1993. Since then he has become one of the world’s bestselling writers. Bravo Two Zero is the highest selling war book of all time and has sold over 10 million copies in the UK alone. It has been published in 17 countries and translated into 16 languages.

Besides his writing work, McNab sits on the boards of various companies with interests ranging from technology to recruitment. He also lectures to security and intelligence agencies in both the USA and UK, works in the film industry, writes for a variety of newspapers and magazines and campaigns tirelessly as a spokesperson and fundraiser for both military and literacy charities. He was awarded the inaugural Ruth Rendell Award by the National Literacy Trust in 2016 for his tireless championing and advocacy of literacy and was also awarded the CBE, Commander of the British Empire, for his services to literacy and charity, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2017.