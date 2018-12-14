On Sunday Jacqui Smith and I are recording two podcasts for the Christmas/New Year period, and we'd like your help.
We'd like you to recommend subjects for us to talk about for our Review of the Year, but also to nominate winners for our For the Many Podcast End of Year Awards. Categories are below. Please leave your nominations in the comments.
Politician of the Year
Minister of the Year
Shadow Minister
Worst Minister
Worst Shadow Minister
Conservative MP
Labour MP
Other MP
MP to watch
Minister to watch
Shadow minister to watch
Peer
Achievement of the year
Resignation or sacking of the year
Confrontation of the year
Loser of the year
Political Journalist
Newspaper
Publication
Book
Commentator
Columnist
Broadcaster
Political TV Show
Political Radio Show
Scoop of the year
Interview of the year
Best interviewer
Lobby group
Political campaign
Communicator
SPAD
Campaigner
Best Speech
Worst speech
Pressure Group
Think Tank
Humorist/Satirist
Blogger
Tweeter
News source
Best International politician
Worst international politician
Moment of the year
Gaffe of the year
Bogeyman
Sexiest male politician
Sexiest female politician
Scottish politician
Welsh politician
Northern Irish politician
WTF moment
If you haven't subscribed to the For the Many podcast you can do so on whichever platform you download your podcasts from.
The Awards episode will be launched on Sunday 23 December and the Review of the Year goes up on Sunday 30 December.