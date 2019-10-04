We all do it from time to time. Something happens and we just start to laugh uncontrollably. Sophie, my producer unearthed this clip from last year. The context is that around 6.30pm each day, she and I disappear into a recording booth to record a 10 second trail, which is then played out at 6.50 to tease ahead to what is coming up in my show at 7. This is what happened...

On Tuesday of this week I got a text alert to say that Spurs were losing 7-2 to Bayern Munich. Inwardly, I burst out laughing, although I have to say I will support any UK team in a European competition. Anyway, we were coming up to a break so I thought I'd have some fun...

Yes, it was puerile, self indulgent and I don't regret a second of it!