The 85 Seats That Will Change Hands on June 8th ... (Probably)

General Election Predictions

13 May 2017 at 22:25

I’ve been tinkering with my seat by seat predictions today, mainly in the light of the fact that UKIP aren’t standing in 243 seats including one or two key marginals. It hasn’t changed my predictions too much though. The main change is that I think it may mean Norman Lamb might lose North Norfolk. His majority was just over 4,000 last time and the UKIP vote was over 8,000. James Wild, the Tory candidate only needs to bag half of those, and he wins. However, Norman’s personal vote is not to be underestimated, as I know only too well! Another casualty of UKIP not standing is likely to be Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds in Stalybridge & Hyde. So my revised totals are…

Con 392, Lab 163, LibDem 16, Green 2, SNP 53, Plaid 5, DUP 8, SF, 5, UUP 1, SDLP 3, Ind 2

I am predicting the Conservatives will gain 68 seats, 61 of which will come at the expense of Labour and 4 from the LibDems, as well as 3 from the SNP and 1 from UKIP.

Labour will gain a solitary seat, Brighton Kemptown from the Conservatives.

The LibDems will lose four seats to the Tories but take 6 from them, as well as 4 from Labour.

Here’s the complete list…

Conservative Gains from Labour

Alyn & Deesside Mark Tami 3343

Barrow in Furness John Woodcock 795

Batley & Spen Tracey Brabin 16537

Birmingham Edgbaston Gisela Stuart 2706

Birmingham Erdington Jack Dromey 5129

Birmingham Northfield Richard Burden 2509

Bishop Auckland Helen Goodman 5218

Blackpool South Gordon Marsden 2585

Bolton North East David Crausby 4377

Bristol East Kerry McCarthy 3980

Brentford & Isleworth Ruth Cadbury 465

Bridgend Madeleine Moon 1927

Bristol South Karin Smith 7128

Cardiff South & Penarth Stephen Doughty 7453

Cardiff West Kevin Brennan 6789

Chorley Lindsay Hoyle 4530

City of Chester Chris Matheson 93

Clwyd South Susan Elan-Jones 2402

Coventry North West Geoffrey Robinson 6288

Coventry South Jim Cunningham 3188

Dagenham & Rainham Jon Cruddas 4980

Darlington Jenny Chapman 3158

Delyn David Hanson 2930

Dewsbury Paula Sherriff 1526

Dudley North Ian Austin 4181

Ealing Central & Acton Rupa Huq 274

Eltham Clive Efford 2693

Enfield North Joan Ryan 1086

Gedling Vernon Coaker 2986

Great Grimsby Melanie Onn 4540

Halifax Holly Lynch 428

Hampstead & Kilburn Tulip Siddiq 1138

Harrow West Gareth Thomas 3143

Hartlepool Iain Wright 3024

Hove Peter Kyle 1236

Hyndburn Graham Jones 4400

Ilford North West Streeting 589

Lancaster & Fleetwood Cat Smith 1265

Luton South Gavin Shuker 5711

Mansfield Alan Meale 5315

Middlesbrough S & E Cleveland Tom Blenkinsop 2268

Newcastle under Lyme Paul Farrelly 650

Newport West Paul Flynn 3544

North East Derbyshire Natascha Engel 1883

Penistone & Stockbridge Angela Smith 6723

Scunthorpe Nick Dakin 3134

Southampton Test Alan Whitehead 3810

Stalybridge & Hyde Jonathan Reynolds 6686

Stoke on Trent North Ruth Smeeth 4836

Stoke on Trent South Robert Flello 2539

Tooting Rosena Allin-Khan 6357

Wakefield Mary Creagh 2613

Walsall North David Winnick 1937

Walsall South Valerie Vaz 6007

Westminster North Karen Buck 2126

Workington Sue Hayman 4686

Worsley & Eccles South Barbara Keeley 5946

Wirral West Margaret Greenwood 417

Wolverhampton North East Emma Reynolds 5495

Wolverhampton South West Rob Marris 801

Wrexham Ian Lucas 1831

Conservative Gains from Liberal Democrats

Carshalton & Wallington Tom Brake 1510

North Norfolk Norman Lamb 4043

Richmond Park Sarah Olney 1872

Southport John Pugh 1322

Conservative Gains from SNP

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk Calum Kerr 328

Dumfries & Galloway Richard Arkless 6514

West Aberdeenshire & Kinkardine Stuart Donaldson 7033

Conservative Gain from UKIP

Clacton Douglas Carswell 3437

Green Gains from Labour

Bristol West Thangnam Debbonaire 5673

Labour Gains from Conservative

Brighton Kemptown Simon Kirby 690

Liberal Democrat Gains from Conservative

Bath Ben Howlett 3833

Cheltenham Alex Chalk 6516

Thornbury & Yate Luke Hall 1495

Kingston James Berry 2834

Lewes Maria Caulfield 1083

Twickenham Tania Mathias 2017

Liberal Democrat Gains from Labour

Burnley Julie Cooper 3244

Cambridge Daniel Zeichner 599

Bermondsey Neil Coyle 4489

Cardiff Central Jo Stevens 4981

Plaid Cymru Gains from Labour

Llanelli Nia Griffith 7095

Yns Mon Albert Owen 229

Sinn Fein Gain From UUP

Fermanagh & South Tyrone Tom Elliot 530

SNP Gain from Labour

Edinburgh South Ian Murray 2637