Number of Gay MPs Likely to Increase to 41 - The Most of Any Parliament in the World

UK Politics

21 May 2017 at 14:30

Last week I posted a blog on the number of female MPs there are likely to be in the new House of Commons. Today, I’m turning my attention towards the number of gay MPs there will be. I am grateful to Tim Carr for providing much of the information.

At the date of the dissolution ahead of the 2015 general election there were 26 LGBTI MPs. At the 2015 election a record 32 were elected. This figure rose to 38 by the end of the Parliament (Justine Greening, David Mundell, Hannah Barden and Nia Griffith all came out during the course of the 2015-17 Parliament). So for the record, these were the 38 LGBTI MPs at dissolution in April 2017. They were…

Stuart Andrew (Con)

Hannah Bardell (SNP)

Clive Betts (Lab)

Mhairi Black (SNP)

Crispin Blunt (Con)

Nicholas Boles (Con)

Ben Bradshaw (Lab)

Nick Brown (Lab)

Chris Bryant (Lab)

Conor Burns (Con)

Joanna Cherry (SNP)

Angela Crawley (SNP)

Martin Docherty (SNP)

Stephen Doughty (Lab)

Sir Alan Duncan (Con)

Angela Eagle (Lab)

Nigel Evans (Con)

Mike Freer (Con)

Nick Gibb (Con)

Justine Greening (Con)

Nia Griffith (Lab)

Nick Herbert (Con)

Ben Howlett (Con)

Margot James (Con)

Gerald Jones (Lab)

Cat Smith (Lab)

Daniel Kawczynski (Con)

Peter Kyle (Lab)

Gordon Marsden (Lab)

Stewart McDonald (SNP)

Mark Menzies (Con)

David Mundell (Con)

John Nicolson (SNP)

Steve Reed (Lab)

Iain Stewart (Con)

Wes Streeting (Lab)

Stephen Twigg (Lab)

William Wragge (Con)

This state of affairs is likely to reenforced on June 8th.

There will be…

41 LGBTI MPs in total – 6.3%, an increase of 9 (28%) since May 2015.

• 30 LGBTI MPs will be re-elected, plus 11 new MPs.

• There will be 34 Male and 7 Female gay MPs, but still none from the transgender community.

• There will be 23 gay Conservative MPs, 9 Labour, 8 SNP MPs and 1 Lib Dem.

• Regionally the breakdown is as follows: Scotland (9), North West (8), South East (6), London (4), West Midlands (4), East Midlands (3), South West (2), Wales (2), Yorkshire and the Humber (2), North East (1), East Anglia (0), Northern Ireland (0)

• There will be eleven newly elected gay MPs: Peter Anthony (Con, Blackpool South), James Bird (Con, Walsall South), Jim Eadie (SNP, Edinburgh South), Toni Giugliano (SNP, Edinburgh West), Paul Holmes (Con, Southampton Test), Simon Hughes (Lib Dem, Bermondsey & Old Southwark), Owen Meredith (Con, Newcastle-under-Lyme), Damian Moore (Con, Southport), Eric Ollerenshaw (Con, Lancaster & Fleetwoood), Lee Rowley (Con, North East Derbyshire) and Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab, Brighton Kemptown) [All of these are public/declared]

• According to my seat predictions 7 gay MPs will lose their seats. These are: Ben Howlett (Con, Bath), Gordon Marsden (Lab, Blackpool South), Stephen Doughty (Lab, Cardiff South & Penarth), John Nicolson (SNP, East Dunbartonshire), Dr Peter Kyle (Lab, Hove), Wes Streeting (Lab, Ilford North), Cat Smith (Lab, Lancaster & Fleetwood)

So the list of gay MPs in the next Parliament, assuming a Tory majority of around 130 would be…

Stuart Andrew (Con)

Peter Anthony (Con)

Hannah Bardell (SNP)

Clive Betts (Lab)

James Bird (Con)

Mhairi Black (SNP)

Crispin Blunt (Con)

Nicholas Boles (Con)

Ben Bradshaw (Lab)

Nick Brown (Lab)

Chris Bryant (Lab)

Conor Burns (Con)

Joanna Cherry (SNP)

Angela Crawley (SNP)

Martin Docherty (SNP)

Sir Alan Duncan (Con)

James Eadie (SNP)

Angela Eagle (Lab)

Nigel Evans (Con)

Mike Freer (Con)

Nick Gibb (Con)

Toni Giugliano (SNP)

Justine Greening (Con)

Nick Herbert (Con)

Paul Holmes (Con)

Simon Hughes (LibDem)

Margot James (Con)

Gerald Jones (Lab)

Daniel Kawczynski (Con)

Stewart McDonald (SNP)

Mark Menzies (Con)

Owen Meredith (Con)

Damian Moore (Con)

David Mundell (Con)

Eric Ollerenshaw (Con)

Steve Reed (Lab)

Lee Rowley (Con)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab)

Iain Stewart (Con)

Stephen Twigg (Lab)

William Wragge (Con)

Professor Andrew Reynolds, director at the LGBT Representation and Rights Research Initiative at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is the world’s authority on LGBTI representation and based on his work, he stated in 2015 that the UK has more LGBTI elected MPs in the world. Here’s the league table as of December 2015

UK – 34

Sweden – 12

Netherlands – 11

Germany – 10

South Africa – 7

New Zealand – 6

Canada – 6

USA – 6

Denmark – 5

Ireland – 4

Switzerland – 4

Finland – 4

Norway – 3

Spain – 3

Israel – 2

France – 2