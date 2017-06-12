It Shouldn't Happen to a Radio Presenter 54: Knowing When Not to Interrupt an Epic Listener Rant

Radio

12 Jun 2017 at 21:17

On the day after the election, Mark phoned the show. Normally, if a caller gets three minutes on my show, they’re doing well. It’s Drivetime and it has to be fast paced. But every now and then you get a caller when you think, just let them go, no need to interrupt.

Mark voted Conservative but boy has he thought twice about it. And then there’s Corbyn. And another thing! Brexit!

Someone said after watching this video and listening to Mark, you should watch it again with the sound off and just watch my face.

To be honest, I didn’t even know the cameras were on. This was recorded from the LBC tent on College Green.

I’d say this was one of the best calls I’ve ever taken in my 7 years on LBC. It is certainly one of the most passionate.