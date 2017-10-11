ICYMI: Watch My Theresa May Phone-in In Full

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. I’ll assume you’re ok with that. More info.
×
This web site uses cookies.
×
Video
11 Oct 2017 at 00:16
This is the phone-in/interview that has made the front pages of the FT, Times, Guardian, Telegraph and City AM today.
Sign up via
Facebook
or
Twitter
to comment.
Great question on which way she would now vote but surprised she did not have an answer. I guess whatever she would have said would be equally controversial for some reason which is why it was so great.
Iain Dale presents Drive on LBC, 4-7pm weekdays, and is Managing Director of Biteback Publishing.
More
We’re lucky to live in a country whose government is so benevolent that members of our main opposition party don’t regard removing it as its highest priority.
Former Labour MP Tom Harris, On Jeremy Corbyn, 15 Aug 2015
We’re lucky to live in a country whose government is so benevolent that members of our main opposition party don’t regard removing it as its highest priority.
Copyright © 2017 Iain Dale. Privacy policy. Cookies.
Web site by Russell Brown.
1 comment
Sign up via Facebook or Twitter to comment.
Sign up via Facebook or Twitter to comment.