WATCH: CNN Talk - Is Brexit Doomed?

Video
13 Jun 2018 at 14:09
This is today’s 30 minute CNN Talk in which Liam Halligan, Ayesha Hazarika and I discuss the latest state of Brexit, following yesterday’s votes in the House of Commons.
More
We’re lucky to live in a country whose government is so benevolent that members of our main opposition party don’t regard removing it as its highest priority.
Former Labour MP Tom Harris, On Jeremy Corbyn, 15 Aug 2015
0 comments
