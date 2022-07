Fr

Friday 15 July marked my 60th birthday. It started at Good Morning Britain, then Jeremy Vine, and at lunchtime I held a drinks and canapes reception on the roof terrace at The Hippodrome. After that a small group of us went for afternoon tea at the Clermont, and then on to Abba Voyage at Stratford. Here are a few pictures from the day.

Good Morning Britain did me proud!

Then it was for afternoon tea at the Clermont

And then on to Abba!