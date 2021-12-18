Someone sent me this from a post on Linked-In by Matthew Wyles, Chief Executive Officer at Hampshire Trust Bank plc. It puts it better than I can...

I'm fully vaccinated w/booster and, no, I don't know what's in it.

Neither this vaccine nor those I had as a child.

Nor do I know the 11 secret herbs and spices at KFC. I also don't know exactly what's in Ibuprofen or any other painkiller - they just treat my headaches & my pains.

I don't know what's in my soap, shampoo or deodorants. I don’t know the long term effect of mobile phone use, or whether or not the staff at that restaurant wash their hands. There's so much I don't know and take on trust.

I do know one thing: life is short. Very short. And I, personally, still want to do things. I want to travel and hug people without fear.

Throughout my life I've been vaccinated against many diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, hepatitis, influenza, tetanus. I (and my parents) trusted the science, and I never had to suffer or transmit any of those diseases. I'm vaccinated. Not because I’m a sheep or to please HM Government….nor to make other people do it. But I don't want to: die from Covid-19 clutter a hospital bed if I get ill not be able to hug my loved ones not be able to travel & enjoy events live my life in fear.

I can't say it with any greater clarity. I'm vaccinated for me and I wear a mask for you.

Happy Christmas