Last night at around midnight I was flicking through Youtube and came across the latest Newsagents podcast, in which Lewis Goodall interviews Wes Streeting for 90 minutes. Wow. What an interview. Wes Streeting was in 100 per cent honest mode and gave Lewis so many newslines that I lost count. It was a perfect example of how the long form interview can be an utter revelation. Apart from giving some very blunt assessments of Keir Starmer’s capabilities (or lack of them), he laid out very clearly some of his priorities if he were to take over. You were left with the impression that he believes something and has a real grounding.

Contrast this with the (admittedly shorter) interview Andy Burnham did with Victoria Derbyshire on Thursday’s Newsnight. He was tetchy and failed to answer some pretty basic questions. Victoria was clearly frustrated by his constant failure to address any subject she asked him about. Deflect, prevaricate, ignore. He clearly didn’t even know what Rachel Reeves’ fiscal rules are. Admittedly, he is in a tricky position because he can’t go full tonto on wanting to be PM for fear of giving the impression that he is taking the voters of Makerfield for granted. Even so, it was a pretty poor show from Burnham. His basic trouble is similar to the one which afflicts Keir Starmer. He has no basic ideological grounding. He’s like a cushion that bears the impression of the last arse that sat on it. He will be whatever you want him to be, and have no qualms about saying the exact opposite to the next person that shows any sign of supporting him. His flip-flopping is legendary. This is the man who bangs on about the power of the state and seems perfectly happy to nationalise anything in sight, yet suffers memory loss when he is reminded of the fact that he is the only Health Secretary ever to launch a plan to privatise an NHS hospital – Hinchingbrooke, lest we forget. Andy Burnham is a nice bloke. He’s amiable and a good salesman. That gets you a long way in politics, but it is not the main qualification for the top job.

In my view, it is abundantly clear that if Labour party members have a choice of Streeting, Burnham and Starmer, and if they are voting with the country’s best interests at heart, then Wes Streeting is the best choice.

That is not, however, how party members vote, as evidenced by Tory members voting for Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak.

Wes Streeting admitted to Lewis Goodall that he is the underdog, but as I remember only too well, the underdog sometimes prevails – remember David Cameron in 2005.

If Burnham wins the by-election and Starmer refuses to quit, we are in for a two month long leadership election, which will be great for people in my profession, because it will be two months where the frontrunner could well self combust. Burnham will be knackered by polling day in Makerfield. Starmer already is. Since his resignation, Streeting has had time to rejuvenate and energise himself. He’s lost weight, got fit and is clearly relishing the fight ahead.

If Labour wants to play safe it will stick with nurse for fear of worse. Both Streeting and Burnham shoot from the hip and have a tendency to overshare. Starmer will no doubt be hoping they both do just that.

As I write this, Andy Burnham looks as if he is the most likely to triumph, but many a slip twixt cup and lip.