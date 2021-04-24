Photo credit: Archant.

Eve Collishaw is someone you won’t have heard of unless you follow Norwich politics very closely. I first met her on the campaign trail in Norwich North in the 1983 general election. She has stood in every local election in the city more or less every year ever since. In the mid noughties she finally achieved her aim and won seats on Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council, serving for 7 and 12 years respectively. She even became the 100th Lord Mayor of the City in 2010.

Eve was a dedicated Conservative and without her, at times, the whole Conservative organisation in Norwich South might have collapsed. She gave her time, money and much of her life to the Conservative cause. She died this week at the age of 76.

After the '83 election we became very good friends, so much so that I got to hear of rumours that we must be having an affair. Hardly! She was one of life’s characters. She could at times be a difficult friend being very outspoken and at times abrasive. But she would always be there in times of difficulty and she was by my side throughout my ill-fated campaign in North Norfolk in 2005.

Around ten years ago we had a bit of a falling out, and have not been in touch much since, apart from the odd email. When I was told about her death on Wednesday, I reflected on that, and felt incredibly guilty. That sense of guilt was even more intense when I was told that she would still listen to my radio show and devour my books and speak fondly of me to others. I’m so sorry I never got to say goodbye.

My friend Antony Little, who was Conservative Group leader on the City Council, when Eve was there, and was also the Tory candidate in Norwich South in 2005 told the Norwich Evening News...

She was a grass roots politician in the best sense of the word. She was so caring about the people she represented and connected with them in a way that I think many modern politicians do not always do. She believed very much in the civic duty and that her job was to help the city. People on the council said we had a mother and son relationship and that's how I viewed it too. She would tell me when I was doing something wrong and of the many mistakes I made in politics, most of them were because I hadn't listened to Eve. Norwich has lost a champion and an advocate and I have lost a really good friend and mentor.

This is from an online biography I found at the time of her appointment as Lord Mayor of Norwich.