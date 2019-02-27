I've spent most of the afternoon in Parliament catching up with a few people but not, of course indulging in any sort of gossip whatsover. You know me...

While I was there I found out that Alberto Costa had been sacked as a government PPS. 'That can't be right,' I thought. 'His amendment on EU citizens' rights is being supported by the government'.

But it was right. If ever you needed an illustration of the way this government has its priorities arse about face, this is it.

Pick on the little guy. Impose discipline on someone at the bottom of the ministrial ladder, but let the big boys and girls off with not even a hint of a dressing down.

The message this sends out is that if you're a minister, feel free to write disloyal articles in the Daily Mail, go on the Iain Dale Show and speak out against your oen government policy, but because you're actually all arch remainers you won't be expected to resign, even though you've totally breached collective responsibility. But if you're a little guy who just wants to protect the rights of EU citizens and UK citizens abroad you'll be dumped on from a great height.

Now we have the ridiculous spectacle of the government supporting Costa's amendment and walking through the division lobbies with him tonight, even though he's been sacked.

Surely in terms of discipline, whips are only respected if they are consistent. The only thing the Government Whips' Office is consistent about at the moment is its own inconsistency.

Unfortunately it's symptomatic of the way the whole government is operating at the moment.

As soon as the vote is over tonight, Alberto Costa should be reinstated. At least that would restore a semblance of fairness.