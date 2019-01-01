

I've just been told that the Government Media Monitoring Unit just sent out the text of my April Fool blogpost below to their full list, including Gus O Donnell etc...



And the Ministry of Justice press office are getting calls from national newspapers...



And the Electoral Commission is in a blind panic.



Oh, the joy. And they say blogs have no influence!



UPDATE 10.55: Just took a call from senior BBC political journo (no, not that one) who had been working on the story for the previous half hour but couldn't stand it up. Wonder why that'd be, then...



UPDATE: Just to show what a good sport he is, Jack Straw's SPAD Mark Davies has joined in the fun. Earlier this morning he sent me this email. I decided to spare his blushes, but he's cleaerly now enjoying the joke...







PS My plans for a walk in the woods are being quietly abandoned...