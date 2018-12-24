I just looked back at my the resolutions I made for 2019. Here's how I did...

To be consistently under 16 stone by the end of the year. I’m 16 1/2 at the moment and have been for some time. ACHIEVED. I'm under 15 1/2 now. To say ‘no’ more often, and not feel guilty about it. ACHIEVED, although it may not appear so. Only I know how much I turn down! Start writing a book. I have no idea what about, though. SEMI-ACHIEVED. I've written a detailed proposal, which will soon be ready to send to publishers. Get to 1 million listeners a week for my LBC show. NOT ACHIEVED, but given I've been moved to the evenings that's not my fault! I did achieve an all-time high at Drive, though. Ignore the Twitter trolls and stop being wound up by them. SEMI-ACHIEVED. In all honesty it's never going to happen, but it's happening less and less. I just block the tossers. Visit Rome for the first time since 1980! NOT ACHIEVED. Travel outside Europe. ACHIEVED - I went to Azerbaijan, which to my mind is more Asia than Europe! Do more writing for newspapers and magazines. ACHIEVED. Restart my blog, by committing to write at least one piece a day when the new site is launched in January. ACHIEVED. Socialise more with friends who I feel I have neglected in recent years. NOT ACHIEVED. I'm a very bad friend at the moment.