Global announces new twice-weekly podcast with Iain Dale and Tessa Dunlop

Where Politics Meets History launches on Tuesday 11th March

Episodes will be available on Global Player and all major podcast platforms

Global has announced today (Monday 3rd March) a brand-new podcast with the popular LBC presenter and best-selling author Iain Dale and historian of the 20th century Dr. Tessa Dunlop, which launches on Tuesday 11th March.

Where Politics Meets History with Iain Dale and Tessa Dunlop combines Iain’s reputation for contemporary political incision and curiosity, with that of Tessa, who holds a Ph.D. in world war and royalty, and is renowned for speaking truth to power. In each 60-minute episode, released on Tuesdays and Fridays, the pair will entertainingly explore today’s political landscape with parallels from the past.

Where Politics Meets History will focus on at least two main topics explored from contemporary and retrospective angles. The podcast will include a weekly feature on the latest Royal events, which will be the perfect excuse for levity, if geopolitics requires a Meghan Markle reality check, and each week Iain and Tessa will attempt to educate each other with their current reads.

Iain Dale said: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it. Where Politics Meets History is the natural successor to For The Many and it will very much have the same vibe, albeit different content. There’s barely a news story which doesn’t have some resonance with history, and Tessa Dunlop and I will, twice a week, seek to discover how our history has led us to where we are today, using current news stories as hooks for discussion. There will be plenty of laughs along the way too, as Tessa and I are both incapable of lasting two minutes without some sort of display of humour. Sometimes it even works.”

Dr. Tessa Dunlop said: “Every generation enjoys the delicious and dangerous conceit that they are doing things differently. Sadly no. All the mistakes have been made before. Where Politics Meets History will make sure we learn, bend and laugh over the past to ease the pain (and joy?) of the present. Sardonic Iain Dale can pour all the cold water he likes on politics of today in the certain knowledge I will retaliate with a historic equivalent. It will be competitive! My co-host is a man, after all.”

Vicky Etchells, Director of Global Podcasts, said: “In Where Politics Meets History, we are excited to combine one of the best minds on modern history in Tessa, with Iain’s exceptional broadcasting talent and outstanding political prowess. It’s the alternative way of examining history and politics that we didn’t know we needed, but we are so ready for!”

Where Politics Meets History with Iain Dale and Tessa Dunlop is a Global Player Original podcast, available on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.