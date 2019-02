Last night on my LBC Show I interviewed Richard Tice, the chairman of Leave Means Leave. He said at one point: "Let's go WTO...". I responded, "I feel a song coming on". And now one of my listeners has taken me up on it and created "WTO (Lets Go)*MASHUP*". I think it's got an iTunes Number One written all over it... See what you think...

Catchy, eh?

Thanks to @HarrisonRB!