The established media comes in for a lot of criticism nowadays from the both hard right and hard left, and indeed some in between. “You’re biased,” they scream. “You’re legacy media,” they accuse. And much more besides.

I reject most of the criticisms made, but this week I’ve geun to understand why so many feel they’re being let down by the likes of the BBC, Sky, CNN and many of our newspapers. Why? Because of the lamentable coverage of what has been going on in Iran for the last fortnight.

No one seemed to know or want to know what was going on. You’d get the odd mention on page 22 of a newspaper if you were lucky, but the protests were dismissed as minor, and as a result of the dire state of the Iranian economy. While that is in part true, there was and is so much more to this than just economic hardship. People have been out on the street, putting their lives at risk, for a lot more than a bit more food on their plates.

They want normal lives. They want the same sort of freedoms the rest of take for granted. They’re fed up with being ruled by religious fanatics. And this time they mean to prevail. And by God I hope they do. But it will be no thanks to a western media which is preoccupied by Donald Trump.

This whole week the media has been obsessed by the ICE shooting in Minneapolis - the kind of shooting, terrible though it was, that occurs with a depressing degree of regularity in the USA.

Each year in the USA the police shoot and kill between 1300 and 1400 people. That’s more than three a day. In the United Kingdom, the police shoot and kill…wait for it… an average of two people, not per day, per year.

So why was the UK, US and European media so obsessed with this one shooting? Because it was done by an ICE officer, and ICE has been painted as Donald Trump’s personal law enforcement agency, ignoring the fact that it was created by George W Bush in 2002.

I make no defence of Donald Trump. I make no defence of the violent actions of ICE in so many US cities, but to pretend that this one incident was more important than the nascent revolution going on in Iran is laughable. And that’s what too many media organisations were doing.

I can look myself in the eye because almost from the start of the protests, I was covering them on my LBC show. Indeed, we’ve devoted hours and hours to them – more I suspect that any of the 24 hours news channels up until the last couple of days.

If you wanted any real-time coverage of what’s happening in Iran you had to go to live Youtube channels, like Mahyar Tousi’s TOUSI TV, which has been brilliant at informing people about what’s really going on.

I don’t believe individual journalists are behaving badly. For all I know, they have been pitching stories and coverage to the editors, but the editors have ignored their pleas and prioritised other stories instead. And therein lies the problem.

There is, and never has been, total objectivity in the provision of news. A running order on the News at Ten is, by any definition, subjective. Sometimes a running order is obvious, often it is not. It is in the latter case that misjudgements are made. It’s when editors’ own opinions and prejudices can come into play. And that is what happened this week, when editors across the media decided the ICE shooting should take precedence over the protests in Iran. Only on Day 12 of the protests did they finally wake up and give Iran top billing. Even then, though, they were still being described as economic protests rather than what they clearly were – the prelude to a revolution.

This is why people continue to lose faith in mainstream news providers, and seek information from elsewhere.

The question is: If I could see how important these events in Iran were likely to become and how they would develop, why were so many others blind to it? I am certainly no expert in international affairs or the Middle East, but then I don't pretend to be. It seems neither are those in charge of our news agendas,