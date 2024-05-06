I first appeared at the Fowey Festival at least 20 years ago. My role was to interview Ann Widdecombe about one of her novels. I fell in love with the place and went back to Fowey a couple of times afterwards.

Last year I spoke at the Festival and on my way back broke my hip! Up to that point it had been a fantastic weekend, which included a night at the wonderful Fowey Hall Hotel.

In a couple of weeks I’ll be back and I’ll be speaking/appearing at three different events. If you’re in the west country on 17/18 May I do hope you might come along to one or more of the events. Here are the details…

Friday 17 May, 6pm

Fowey Town Hall

Kings & Queens panel

I chair a panel including Sir Vernon Bogdanor, Gareth Streeter and Nigel Fletcher discussing the role of the monarchy in 21st century Britain plus three of the monarchs featured in my book KINGS & QUEENS

Tickets £12 Buy HERE

Saturday 18 May, 4pm

Fowey Town Hall

The Strange Survival of Liberal Britain - Politics and Power Before the First World War

I interview Sir Vernon Bogdanor about his book

Tickets £12. Buy HERE.

Saturday 18 May, 8pm

Fowey Parish Church

For the Many Live!

With Jacqui Smith and Johnny Mercer MP

Tickets £20. Buy HERE.

And if you do come, make sure you say hello either before or after the event you attend! I don’t bite!