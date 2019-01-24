Margaret Thatcher's first visit to President Reagan (26 February 1981)
Reagan Visit to Number 10 (June 1982?)
Visit to Washington, (23 June 1982)
Williamsbury G7 Economic Summit (28 May 1983)
Visit to Washington (29 September 1983)
Reagan-Thatcher phone call over Grenada (26 October 1983)
Visit to Camp David (15 November 1983)
Joint Statement at Guildhall (9 June 1984)
Visit to Camp David (22 December 1984)
Visit to the White House (20 February 1985)
Ronald Reagan, BBC Interview on MT (7 January 1985)
Addressing Congress (20 February 1985)
Dinner at the British Embassy in Washington (20 February 1985)
Visit to the White House (17 July 1987)
Reagan Visit to Downing Street (9 June 1988)
MT visits the Reagan Ranch, Rancho del Cielo, Santa Barbara
Visit to the White House (16 November 1988)
George Bush presents MT with the Medal of Freedom
Ronald Reagan's 80th birthday (Washington, 3 February 1993)
Reagan & Thatcher speak at his 83rd birthday celebrations (3 February 1994)
William F. Buckley & Margaret Thatcher: The Fight Against Socialism and Communism - Scroll 1:08 (30 September 1997)
MT unveils portrait of herself and Ronald Reagan by ark Balma at the Cannon Building
Visiting Ronald Reagan's Coffin in the Congress Rotunda (June 2004)
Eulogy at Ronald Reagan's Funeral, 9 June 2004
The Thatcher-Reagan Special Relationship (CNN, 8 April 2013)