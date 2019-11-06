The Bercow era is over and the Hoyle era has begun. Not before time, many would say. I genuinely believe Sir Lindsay Hoyle has it in him to become one of the greatest Speakers we have ever had. His no nonsense style is just what is needed and his transparent love of the House of Commons are clear for all to see.

Last night, on the evening of his first day in the job, I interviewed him for LBC and we played it out at the top of the Newshour. He sets out his vision for his Speakership and how he felt during the Speaker election yesterday. At the end we both get a little emotional over what his daughter Natalie would have made of it all.