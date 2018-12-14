Some time ago I wrote a long read profile of the Miliband brothers for GQ, followed up by a profile of Nigel Farage. But when I started Total Politics magazine and started doing monthly long-read In Conversation interviews I didn't really write any more profile as I didn't have the time.

When I left Biteback in June, and then went down to a four day week at LBC I decided I'd do more writing. I've written for the Standard, the Telegraph and The Spectator, and recently secured a weely column with the East Anglian Daily Press and the East Anglian Daily Times.

For the last three months I have been working on a long-read profile of the Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson. The results of my endeavours will be in this week's Sunday Times magazine. It's a real honour to write for the most Sunday newspaper magazine.

The article runs over six pages and is 5,300 words long, and its aim is to enable to reader to know who Gavin Williamson is, what motivates him, how he's handled his first year as Defence Secretary and how he rose from backbench obscurity to holding one of the top cabinet jobs within four years. I spent time with him in his constituency, interviewed many of his Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues as well as people in the military and the MoD and also conducted an on the record lengthy sit down interview.

I'm not going to say any more about the contents, but I do hope you'll read it either in the paper or online.