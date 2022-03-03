365 Pages * 365 Events * 365 Words on each

Allen & Unwin UK have acquired UK and Commonwealth rights, excluding Canada, to Iain Dale’s On This Day in Politics from Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management and will publish in hardback in October 2022.

On This Day in Politics is an informative, accessible and opinionated book on key moments in British political history that have occurred on every day from 1 January through to 31 December. From the first meeting of an elected English parliament on 20 January 1275 to the abolition of the Slave Trade on 25 March 1807; from the Peterloo massacre of 16 August 1819 to Britain voting to leave the EU on 23 June 2016, there is a growing thirst for knowledge about the history of our constitutional settlement, our party system and how our parliamentary democracy has developed. Writing as an observer of political history, but also someone with an opinion, acclaimed political journalist Iain Dale charts the main events of the last few hundred years, with one event per page, per day.

Ed Faulkner, Publisher at Allen & Unwin UK, says, ‘I am absolutely delighted to be working with Iain once again and bringing him to Allen & Unwin and Atlantic Books. I hope he won’t mind me saying that nobody is more obsessed about the history of British politics than he is, so he is the perfect author for what will be a treasure trove of 800 years of British political history, featuring fascinating characters and events and a few surprises to boot.’

Iain Dale says, ‘The thirst for knowledge about politics and Britain’s political history has grown immeasurably over recent years and I hope ON THIS DAY IN POLITICS will add to people’s knowledge of some of the most well known, and many of the lesser known events over the centuries. I know I have learned a huge amount about events I thought I already knew a lot about! It’s great to be publishing another book with Ed Faulkner at Atlantic/Allen & Unwin after he commissioned my last book WHY CAN’T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG? This book is nothing if not eclectic and unpredictable with pages on events that you would expect to read about, like the outbreak of World War II but also events like the election of Britain’s first black MP in 1832, the first sitting MP to come out, the birth of Sir Robin Day, the creation of Britain’s first National Park and the day a future prime minister fought a duel with the Foreign Secretary. 365 pages, 365 events and 365 words on each of them. I hope readers’ imaginations will be captured by some of the events covered in the book and will then want to undertake further reading. If that happens my mission will have been accomplished.’

On This Day in Politics will publish in hardback in October 2022 on the Allen & Unwin UK imprint of Atlantic Books.

