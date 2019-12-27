If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...

Politician of the Year – Boris Johnson

Minister of the Year – Michael Gove

Shadow Minister – Andy McDonald

Worst Minister – Jesse Norman/Mel Stride because of their failure to withdraw the Loan Charge

Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon

Conservative MP – Tracey Crouch

Labour MP – Jonathan Reynolds

Other MP – Joanna Cherry

Minister to watch – Rishi Sunak & Robert Jenrick

Shadow minister to watch – Anneliese Dodds

Peer – Nicky Morgan

Achievement of the year - BJ winning Tory leadership

Resignation or sacking of the year – So many to choose from.

Confrontation of the year – Anna Turley, David TC Davies

Loser of the year – Jeremy Corbyn/Nigel Farage

Political Journalist – Stephen Swinford

Newspaper – The Times

Book – David Cameron

Commentator – Rod Liddle

Columnist – James Forsyth

Broadcaster – Andrew Neil

Political TV Show – Politics Live

Political Radio Show – Nigel Farage

Podcast – Fortunately

Scoop of the year – Emily Maitlis – Prince Andrew

Interview of the year – Andrew Neil Jeremy Corbyn

Best interviewer – Andrew Neil

Political campaign – Conservative general election campaign

SPAD – Dominic Cummings

Campaigner – Richard Ratcliffe

Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox in the Commons before the meaningful vote

Worst speech – JRM and Boris on the day back after prorogation

Humorist/Satirist – Geoff Norcott

Tweeter – Lewis Goodall

News source – Jack Blanchard’s Politico mail

Best International politician – Jacinda Ardern

Worst international politician - Putin

Moment of the year – Boris getting the deal

Gaffe of the year – JRM Grenfell and slouch

Sexiest male politician – Elliot Colburn

Sexiest female politician – Layla Moran

Scottish politician – Ian Blackford

Welsh politician – Adam Price

Northern Irish politician – Nigel Dodds