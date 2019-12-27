If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...

 

  • Politician of the Year – Boris Johnson
  • Minister of the Year – Michael Gove
  • Shadow Minister – Andy McDonald
  • Worst Minister – Jesse Norman/Mel Stride because of their failure to withdraw the Loan Charge
  • Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon 
  • Conservative MP – Tracey Crouch
  • Labour MP – Jonathan Reynolds
  • Other MP – Joanna Cherry
  • Minister to watch – Rishi Sunak & Robert Jenrick
  • Shadow minister to watch –  Anneliese Dodds
  • Peer –  Nicky Morgan
  • Achievement of the year  - BJ winning Tory leadership
  • Resignation or sacking of the year – So many to choose from.
  • Confrontation of the year – Anna Turley, David TC Davies
  • Loser of the year – Jeremy Corbyn/Nigel Farage
  • Political Journalist – Stephen Swinford
  • Newspaper – The Times 
  • Book – David Cameron
  • Commentator – Rod Liddle
  • Columnist – James Forsyth
  • Broadcaster – Andrew Neil
  • Political TV Show – Politics Live
  • Political Radio Show – Nigel Farage
  • Podcast – Fortunately 
  • Scoop of the year – Emily Maitlis – Prince Andrew
  • Interview of the year – Andrew Neil Jeremy Corbyn
  • Best interviewer – Andrew Neil
  • Political campaign – Conservative general election campaign
  • SPAD – Dominic Cummings
  • Campaigner – Richard Ratcliffe
  • Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox in the Commons before the meaningful vote
  • Worst speech – JRM and Boris on the day back after prorogation
  • Humorist/Satirist – Geoff Norcott
  • Tweeter – Lewis Goodall
  • News source – Jack Blanchard’s Politico mail
  • Best International politician – Jacinda Ardern
  • Worst international politician - Putin
  • Moment of the year – Boris getting the deal
  • Gaffe of the year – JRM Grenfell and slouch
  • Sexiest male politician – Elliot Colburn
  • Sexiest female politician – Layla Moran
  • Scottish politician – Ian Blackford
  • Welsh politician – Adam Price
  • Northern Irish politician – Nigel Dodds