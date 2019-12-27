If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...
- Politician of the Year – Boris Johnson
- Minister of the Year – Michael Gove
- Shadow Minister – Andy McDonald
- Worst Minister – Jesse Norman/Mel Stride because of their failure to withdraw the Loan Charge
- Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon
- Conservative MP – Tracey Crouch
- Labour MP – Jonathan Reynolds
- Other MP – Joanna Cherry
- Minister to watch – Rishi Sunak & Robert Jenrick
- Shadow minister to watch – Anneliese Dodds
- Peer – Nicky Morgan
- Achievement of the year - BJ winning Tory leadership
- Resignation or sacking of the year – So many to choose from.
- Confrontation of the year – Anna Turley, David TC Davies
- Loser of the year – Jeremy Corbyn/Nigel Farage
- Political Journalist – Stephen Swinford
- Newspaper – The Times
- Book – David Cameron
- Commentator – Rod Liddle
- Columnist – James Forsyth
- Broadcaster – Andrew Neil
- Political TV Show – Politics Live
- Political Radio Show – Nigel Farage
- Podcast – Fortunately
- Scoop of the year – Emily Maitlis – Prince Andrew
- Interview of the year – Andrew Neil Jeremy Corbyn
- Best interviewer – Andrew Neil
- Political campaign – Conservative general election campaign
- SPAD – Dominic Cummings
- Campaigner – Richard Ratcliffe
- Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox in the Commons before the meaningful vote
- Worst speech – JRM and Boris on the day back after prorogation
- Humorist/Satirist – Geoff Norcott
- Tweeter – Lewis Goodall
- News source – Jack Blanchard’s Politico mail
- Best International politician – Jacinda Ardern
- Worst international politician - Putin
- Moment of the year – Boris getting the deal
- Gaffe of the year – JRM Grenfell and slouch
- Sexiest male politician – Elliot Colburn
- Sexiest female politician – Layla Moran
- Scottish politician – Ian Blackford
- Welsh politician – Adam Price
- Northern Irish politician – Nigel Dodds