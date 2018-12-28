I didn't do very well in my predictions for 2018. I only got 3 1/2 our of ten right. In previous years I've usually got 7 or even 8 right, so let's see if I can do better this year...

These were my predictions for 2018...

There won’t be a general election in 2018. CORRECT Theresa May will still be Prime Minister on 31 December 2018. CORRECT The US and North Korea will engage in military action against each other this year. INCORRECT (with bells on) Michel Barnier is sidelined by Jean Claude Juncker in the Brexit negotiations. INCORRECT ITV commissions a further series of ‘After the News’. INCORRECT Theresa May will conduct a reshuffle before the end of January, which will involve either Boris Johnson or Philip Hammond (or both) moving jobs. HALF CORRECT. SHE DID CONDUCT A RESHUFFLE BUT DIDN'T EITHER OF THEM Donald Trump will lose control of both Houses of Congress in the November midterm elections. HALF CORRECT (if I'm being generous to myself) England will reach at least the semi-finals of the World Cup. CORRECT George Galloway is allowed to rejoin the Labour Party. INCORRECT Russia Today loses its OfCom operating licence and is forced to shut down in the UK. Russia shuts down BBC transmissions in Russia in retaliation. INCORRECT

And here's what I'm predicting for 2019...