I didn't do very well in my predictions for 2018. I only got 3 1/2 our of ten right. In previous years I've usually got 7 or even 8 right, so let's see if I can do better this year...
These were my predictions for 2018...
- There won’t be a general election in 2018. CORRECT
- Theresa May will still be Prime Minister on 31 December 2018. CORRECT
- The US and North Korea will engage in military action against each other this year. INCORRECT (with bells on)
- Michel Barnier is sidelined by Jean Claude Juncker in the Brexit negotiations. INCORRECT
- ITV commissions a further series of ‘After the News’. INCORRECT
- Theresa May will conduct a reshuffle before the end of January, which will involve either Boris Johnson or Philip Hammond (or both) moving jobs. HALF CORRECT. SHE DID CONDUCT A RESHUFFLE BUT DIDN'T EITHER OF THEM
- Donald Trump will lose control of both Houses of Congress in the November midterm elections. HALF CORRECT (if I'm being generous to myself)
- England will reach at least the semi-finals of the World Cup. CORRECT
- George Galloway is allowed to rejoin the Labour Party. INCORRECT
- Russia Today loses its OfCom operating licence and is forced to shut down in the UK. Russia shuts down BBC transmissions in Russia in retaliation. INCORRECT
And here's what I'm predicting for 2019...
- Theresa May loses the Meaningful vote on 14 January.
- West Ham midfielder Declan Rice chooses England over the Republic of Ireland.
- There will be no general election in 2019.
- We will not leave the EU on 29 March. Article 50 will be extended, probably until 1 July. There will be no second Brexit referendum.
- Vince Cable will stand down as leader of the Liberal Democrats.
- Angela Merkel will step down as German Chancellor by the end of 2019.
- Labour will win the Australian general election.
- Rory Stewart will be promoted to the Cabinet.
- Andrew Marr Show returns to its 9am slot.
- Philip Hammond replaced as Chancellor by the end of the year.