So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.

Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 7/10, this year, not so good!

Rebecca Long-Bailey will not become leader of the Labour Party CORRECT LBC will hit 3 million listeners per week by the end of the year POSSIBLY CORRECT BUT RAJAR HAVE STOPPED COUNTING England will win Euro 2020 INCORRECT Andy Murray announces his retirement from mens singles INCORRECT Nicola Sturgeon fails to persuade the UK government to allow a second independence referendum CORRECT Jacob Rees-Mogg is no longer a Cabinet Minister by the year's end INCORRECT The deadline for a full Free Trade Agreement with the EU is extended beyond 31 December 2020 INCORRECT Ireland gets a new Taoiseach by the end of the year CORRECT Donald Trump wins re-election INCORRECT Netanyahu finally loses power in Israel INCORRECT

Let's see if I can do better in 2021. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.