So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.
Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 7/10, this year, not so good!
- Rebecca Long-Bailey will not become leader of the Labour Party CORRECT
- LBC will hit 3 million listeners per week by the end of the year POSSIBLY CORRECT BUT RAJAR HAVE STOPPED COUNTING
- England will win Euro 2020 INCORRECT
- Andy Murray announces his retirement from mens singles INCORRECT
- Nicola Sturgeon fails to persuade the UK government to allow a second independence referendum CORRECT
- Jacob Rees-Mogg is no longer a Cabinet Minister by the year's end INCORRECT
- The deadline for a full Free Trade Agreement with the EU is extended beyond 31 December 2020 INCORRECT
- Ireland gets a new Taoiseach by the end of the year CORRECT
- Donald Trump wins re-election INCORRECT
- Netanyahu finally loses power in Israel INCORRECT
Let's see if I can do better in 2021. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.
- The SNP will get a majority of seats and the vote in the May elections.
- England will reach the final of the Euros
- Mo Farah fails win win a gold at the Olympics
- The Covid death toll in the US rises to more than 500,000
- Furlough in the UK is extended until the end of June
- Armin Laschet becomes leader of the CDU in Germany
- Norwich City win promotion to the Premier League
- Nissan announces expansion of its Sunderland car plant
- The Telegraph goes tabloid in format
- Kay Burley does not return to the Sky News breakfast slot