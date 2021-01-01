So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.

 

Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 7/10, this year, not so good!

  1. Rebecca Long-Bailey will not become leader of the Labour Party CORRECT
  2. LBC will hit 3 million listeners per week by the end of the year POSSIBLY CORRECT BUT RAJAR HAVE STOPPED COUNTING
  3. England will win Euro 2020 INCORRECT
  4. Andy Murray announces his retirement from mens singles INCORRECT
  5. Nicola Sturgeon fails to persuade the UK government to allow a second independence referendum CORRECT
  6. Jacob Rees-Mogg is no longer a Cabinet Minister by the year's end INCORRECT
  7. The deadline for a full Free Trade Agreement with the EU is extended beyond 31 December 2020 INCORRECT
  8. Ireland gets a new Taoiseach by the end of the year CORRECT
  9. Donald Trump wins re-election INCORRECT
  10. Netanyahu finally loses power in Israel INCORRECT

 

Let's see if I can do better in 2021. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.

  1. The SNP will get a majority of seats and the vote in the May elections.
  2. England will reach the final of the Euros
  3. Mo Farah fails win win a gold at the Olympics
  4. The Covid death toll in the US rises to more than 500,000
  5. Furlough in the UK is extended until the end of June
  6. Armin Laschet becomes leader of the CDU in Germany
  7. Norwich City win promotion to the Premier League
  8. Nissan announces expansion of its Sunderland car plant
  9. The Telegraph goes tabloid in format
  10. Kay Burley does not return to the Sky News breakfast slot

 