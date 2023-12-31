Before we get onto my predictions for 2024, let's see how I fared when I made my 2023 predictions this time last year. The answer is not well. A pathetic 2.10! Worst ever.

1. Jeremy Hunt won't be Chancellor at the end of 2023. NO

2. Inflation will be under 6% by the end of the year. YES

3. Matt Hancock joins talkTV. NO

4. England win the Ashes. NO

5. Ukraine wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. NO

6. Donald Trump steps out of the 2024 presidential race. SADLY NOT

7. Abba announce a new and final album. NO

8. Fiona Bruce is replaced as host of BBC Question Time. NO

9. An agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol is reached. YES

10. A confidence vote is held in Rishi Sunak by Conservative MPs after disastrous local election results, but he wins it comfortably. NO



And so to 2024