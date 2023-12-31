Before we get onto my predictions for 2024, let's see how I fared when I made my 2023 predictions this time last year. The answer is not well. A pathetic 2.10! Worst ever.
- 1. Jeremy Hunt won't be Chancellor at the end of 2023. NO
- 2. Inflation will be under 6% by the end of the year. YES
- 3. Matt Hancock joins talkTV. NO
- 4. England win the Ashes. NO
- 5. Ukraine wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. NO
- 6. Donald Trump steps out of the 2024 presidential race. SADLY NOT
- 7. Abba announce a new and final album. NO
- 8. Fiona Bruce is replaced as host of BBC Question Time. NO
- 9. An agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol is reached. YES
- 10. A confidence vote is held in Rishi Sunak by Conservative MPs after disastrous local election results, but he wins it comfortably. NO
And so to 2024
- 1. The general election will take place in November or early December
- 2. Labour will win a majority of between 30 and 60 seats
- 3. The LibDems more than double their seats
- 4, Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be their parties' candidates in the presidential election
- 5, Jeremy Corbyn stands in the London mayoral race
- 6. The SNP is reduced to under 30 seats in Westminster
- 7. Liverpool win the Premier League
- 8. England reach the final of Euro 2024
- 9. Harry Kane breaks the Bundesliga goalscoring record
- 10. Laura Kuenssberg chosen to present BBC election night show
