Before we get onto my predictions for 2024, let's see how I fared when I made my 2023 predictions this time last year. The answer is not well. A pathetic 2.10! Worst ever.

  • 1. Jeremy Hunt won't be Chancellor at the end of 2023. NO
  • 2. Inflation will be under 6% by the end of the year. YES
  • 3. Matt Hancock joins talkTV. NO
  • 4. England win the Ashes. NO
  • 5. Ukraine wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. NO
  • 6. Donald Trump steps out of the 2024 presidential race. SADLY NOT
  • 7. Abba announce a new and final album. NO
  • 8. Fiona Bruce is replaced as host of BBC Question Time. NO
  • 9. An agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol is reached. YES 
  • 10. A confidence vote is held in Rishi Sunak by Conservative MPs after disastrous local election results, but he wins it comfortably. NO


And so to 2024

 

  • 1. The general election will take place in November or early December
  • 2. Labour will win a majority of between 30 and 60 seats
  • 3. The LibDems more than double their seats
  • 4, Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be their parties' candidates in the presidential election
  • 5, Jeremy Corbyn stands in the London mayoral race
  • 6. The SNP is reduced to under 30 seats in Westminster
  • 7. Liverpool win the Premier League
  • 8. England reach the final of Euro 2024
  • 9. Harry Kane breaks the Bundesliga goalscoring record 
  • 10. Laura Kuenssberg chosen to present BBC election night show
  •  