Here were my predictions for 2024....

1. The general election will take place in November or early December WRONG

2. Labour will win a majority of between 30 and 60 seats WRONG

3. The LibDems more than double their seats RIGHT

4, Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be their parties' candidates in the presidential election HALF RIGHT

5, Jeremy Corbyn stands in the London mayoral race WRONG

6. The SNP is reduced to under 30 seats in Westminster RIGHT

7. Liverpool win the Premier League WRONG

8. England reach the final of Euro 2024 RIGHT

9. Harry Kane breaks the Bundesliga goalscoring record RIGHT

10. Laura Kuenssberg chosen to present BBC election night show RIGHT

So a creditable 5.5 out of 10. Much better than my 2 out of 10 in 2023.

Here are my predictions for 2025...