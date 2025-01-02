Here were my predictions for 2024....
- 1. The general election will take place in November or early December WRONG
- 2. Labour will win a majority of between 30 and 60 seats WRONG
- 3. The LibDems more than double their seats RIGHT
- 4, Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be their parties' candidates in the presidential election HALF RIGHT
- 5, Jeremy Corbyn stands in the London mayoral race WRONG
- 6. The SNP is reduced to under 30 seats in Westminster RIGHT
- 7. Liverpool win the Premier League WRONG
- 8. England reach the final of Euro 2024 RIGHT
- 9. Harry Kane breaks the Bundesliga goalscoring record RIGHT
- 10. Laura Kuenssberg chosen to present BBC election night show RIGHT
So a creditable 5.5 out of 10. Much better than my 2 out of 10 in 2023.
Here are my predictions for 2025...
- 1. Donald Trump and Elon Musk have the mother of all fallouts
- 2. Netanyahu will not be prime minister of Israel by the end of 2025
- 3. The CDU wins rhe German election and eventually forms a coalition which includes the SPD
- 4. I'm a Celebrity comes to an end
- 5. Justin Trudeau loses power in Canada
- 6. Peter Dutton becomes Prime Minister of Australia
- 7. Trump brokers end of war in Ukraine, Putin hails it as a victory
- 8. British economy goes into recession
- 9. Reform UK outpoll both Labour and the Conservartives at some point during 2025
- 10. Katya Adler joins the Today Programme