These were my predictions for 2025. Let's see how I did...

1. Donald Trump and Elon Musk have the mother of all fallouts CORRECT

2. Netanyahu will not be prime minister of Israel by the end of 2025 INCORRECT

3. The CDU wins rhe German election and eventually forms a coalition which includes the SPD CORRECT

4. I'm a Celebrity comes to an end INCORRECT

5. Justin Trudeau loses power in Canada CORRECT

6. Peter Dutton becomes Prime Minister of Australia INCORRECT

7. Trump brokers end of war in Ukraine, Putin hails it as a victory. INCORRECT

8. British economy goes into recession INCORRECT

9. Reform UK outpoll both Labour and the Conservartives at some point during 2025 CORRECT

10. Katya Adler joins the Today Programme INCORRECT

Only 4 out of 10. Must do better!

Here are my predictions for 2026

1. Angela Rayner returns to the Cabinet

2. Keir Starmer is still PM at the end of the year

3. Sir Ed Davey is replaced as LibDem leader

4. West Ham escape relegation

5. Jay Hunt becomes BBC Director General

6. Jeremy Corbyns resigns from Your Party

7. England reach the World Cup Final

8. Unemployment climbs to 6 per cent

9. Tom Tugendhat joins the shadow cabinet

10. Israel has a new leader in 2026