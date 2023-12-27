 

January: Bubba, two weeks before he died, saying goodbye to Jenny for the last time, as she walked down the stairs.

Bubba

February: Dude

Dude

March: Launch of THE PRESIDENTS at the British Ambassadirs reception in Washington with Dame Karen Pierce,

Karen Pierce

Karen Pierce

May: In a hospotal bed at St Thomas's after breaking my hip

St Thomas's

July: With best friend Daniel Bryce

Daniel Bryce

July: New puppy Woody enjoying a little snooze

ccc

Dude Woody

September: With TV wife Jacqui Smith

Jacqui Smith

 

October: Home in Norfolk at night

Lamas

November: On stage with Cliff Richard at the Hammermith Apollo
Cliff Richard

CLiff Richard

Photshoot

Iain

Iain

 

 

 

 