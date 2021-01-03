My musical tastes are, shall we say, not to everyone's liking. I like pop, pure and simple. I like misery ballads. I also like electro-pop and African music. You'll find lots of examples here in my list of ten favourite songs of 2020. These are songs I discovered in 2020, but they may have been released earlier.

Anyway, here goes...

Chemical by Ian Pont

Jerusalema by Master KG

I love the USA by Weezer

All That by Sparks

Like a River Runs by Billy Walker & Steph Fearon

With You by Amanda Holden

Africa by Salif Keita

Believe by the Ndlovu Youth Choir

My Last Breath by James Newman

Forever Young by Becky Young