My musical tastes are, shall we say, not to everyone's liking. I like pop, pure and simple. I like misery ballads. I also like electro-pop and African music. You'll find lots of examples here in my list of ten favourite songs of 2022. These are songs I discovered in 2022, but some may have been released earlier.

Anyway, here goes... and let's start off with a singer I had never heard of until I saw her on the Graham Norton Show a few weeks ago...

Hold the Girl by Rina Sawayama

Electric Life by Gareth Emery

Forever Young (Symphonic Version) by Alphaville

In June I'm going to achieve a thirty year old dream and will be going to Hamburg to see Alphaville perform their hits with a Symphony Orchestra. Here's a taster.

Take on Me by The Magic Epic

Nothing Else Matters by PG Roxette

SOS/Hanging on the Telephone Mashup by Matt Pop Mix

What a Beautiful Name by Hillsong Worship

Forever Today by Alistair Griffin

Heart of Christmas by Cliff Richard

Spaceman by Sam Ryder