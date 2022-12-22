This is a list of 250 Tweeters I have most enjoyed during 2022. This is the ninth year I have compiled this list. I follow about 4400 people on Twitter.

Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year. It’s not meant to be a list of best Twitter feeds on the internet – it’s just the ones I particularly enjoy or take notice of.

If I follow you but you’re not on the list, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year! The fact that I follow you in the first place means I find you interesting!

But let's start off with my...

MY TOP TWENTY TWEETERS OF 2022

1. (-) @Fesshole

2. (NEW) @ChristopherHope

3. (-) @GylesB1

4. (-) @Jacqui_Smith1

5. (-3) @ChrisMasonBBC

6. (NEW) @DrAmirKhanGP

7. (-) @JaneGarvey1

8. (-) @AyeshaHazarika

9. (-) @GrantTucker

10. (+3) @BenKentish

11. (NEW) @BenedictRogers

12. (-6) @AFNeil

13. (NEW) @OzKaterji

14. (NEW) @RobbieHawkins__

15. (-) @Fox_Claire

16. (-) @Edwina_Currie

17. (NEW) Konstantin Kisin

18 (+1) @AvaSantina

19. (-) @JessicaElgot

20. (-) @MahyarTousi

So, in no particular order, here's my list of 250 top tweeters of 2022…

There are 25 new entries

POLITICAL REPORTERS (24)

@GeorgeWParker - Political Editor, FT

@Gabriel_Pogrund - Political Correspondent, Sunday Times

@SebastianEPayne - Whitehall Editor, FT

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@ShippersUnbound – Chief Political Commentator, Sunday Times

@StefanieBolzen - London Correspondent, Die Welt

@Steven_Swinford - Political Editor, The Times

@ChristopherHope – Chief Political Correspondent, Telegraph

@Laura_K_Hughes - Political Correspondent, Financial Times

@CamillaTominey - Associate Editor, Daily Telegraph

@JenWilliams_FT - Jennifer Williams, FT Northern Editor

@TNewtondunn – Chief Political Commentator, Times Radio

@KateAndrs - Kate Andrews, Economics Editor, The Spectator

@_KateDevlin - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

@JessicaElgot - Political Correspondent, The Guardian

@MrHarryCole – Political Editor, The Sun

@KatyBalls - Deputy Political Editor, The Spectator

@FraserNelson - Editor, The Spectator

@MichaelLCrick – Political journalist

@JGForsyth - Political Editor, The Spectator

@PeterCardwell - Political Editor, talkRadio

@AntoGuerrera - London correspondent, Republicca

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, FT

@PaulWaugh – Political Commentator, The i

@PippaCrerar - Political Editor, The Guardian

POLITICAL COLUMNISTS & PUNDITS (17)

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP, Telegraph columnist

@IainMartin1 – Times columnist & Editor, ReactionLife

@CitySamuel - Juliet Samuel, Columnist, Telegraph

@DAaronovitch – Columnist – The Times

@LiamHalligan – Columnist, The Telegraph

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@WestminsterWag - Sarah Vine, Mail Columnist

@AllisonPearson - Telegraph Columnist

@IsabelHardman - Assistant Editor, The Spectator

@AfuaHirsch - Author & broadcaster

@NinaDSchick - Euro commentator

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The ‘I’ Newspaper

@JonLis1 - Deputy Director, British Influence

@AFNeil – Political Commentator

@NoahKeate - Freelance political journalist (NEW)

@JAHeale - The Spectator (NEW)

NON POLITICAL JOURNALISTS (6)

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist

@KateBevan - Editor, Which Computing?

@Shashj - Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor, The Economist

@JimWaterson – Media Editor, The Guardian

@OzKaterji - Freelance (NEW)

@EmmaBurnell_ - Journalist

TV JOURNALISTS (26)

@BenShephard - GMB

@KateGarraway - GMB

@PiersMorgan – Talk TV

@BethRigby – Political Editor, Sky News

@PaulBrandITV - UK Editor, ITV News

@Susannareid100 – GMB

@SamCoatesSky - Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@AdamBoultonSky – Political Commentator

@FaisalIslam – Economics Editor, BBC News

@DMcCaffreySKY – GB News

@AlStewartOBE – GB News

@AmolRajan – Presenter, BBC

@SkyNewsNiall – Niall Paterson, Sky News

@HattMarris84 – Editor, The Andrew Marr Show, LBC

@BBCLauraK – BBC Presenter

@StormHuntley - Storm Huntley, Jeremy Vine Show

@KateEMcCann - Political Editor, TalkTV

@Peston - Robert Peston

@MattuThompson - Sky News reporter

@JoeTPike - Sky News reporter

@TomHfH - Tom Harwood, GB News

@RosAtkins - BBC News Channel

@RobBurl - Editor, The Beth Rigby Interview, Sky News

@ChrisMasonBBC – Political Editor, BBC

@KayeAdams - Loose Women (NEW)

@DrAmirKhanGP - GMB's resident GP (NEW)

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (12)

@DanBloom1 – Political journalist, Politico

@Ella_M_Whelan - Spiked Online

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@OmmaSalma - Salma Shah, Conservative Commentator

@MarkDiStef – Media & Politics reporter

@Jack_Blanchard – Politico

@TomMctague - Political Correspondent, The Atlantic

@AlexWickham - Bloomberg

@DarrenGrimes_ – Reasoned

@AvaSantina - Political Correspondent, Joe.co.uk

RIGHT OF CENTRE POLITICS (31)

@JamesCleverly – Conservative MP

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg – Conservative MP

@JohnnyMercer - Conservative MP

@Zehra_Zaidi - Political campaigner

@Fox_Claire - Claire Fox

@AndrewBowie_MP - Conservative MP

@MPWife - Sasha Swire

@AmberRuddUK - Former Conservative MP

@Anna_Soubry – Former MP

@Lance Forman – Businessman

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP

@HowardDLeigh - Lord Leigh, Conservative Peer

@Suzanne Evans1 – Spokeswoman, Leave Means Leave

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Agent in Kent

@NadineDorriesMP – Conservative MP

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@ElliotColburn - Conservative MP

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@NSoames – Former Conservative MP

@RuthDavidsonPC – Former Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@NickdeBois – Former Conservative MP

@ShankerASingham - Shanker Singham, Competere

@Nigel_Farage - Leader, Brexit Party

@DavidGHFrost - Lord Frost

@NJTimothy - Nick Timothy

@MahyarTousi - Youtuber

@AlbieAmankona - Conservatives Against Racism For Equality

@AnnaFirth - MP for Southend West (NEW)

@ KHarvey Proctor (NEW)

LEFT OF CENTRE POLITICS (22)

@Sarah_Hayward – Former Labour Leader, Camden Council

@DavidMills73 – Head of Media Relations, Tony Blair Institute

@MattZarb – Former Head of Press for Jeremy Corbyn

@DaveWardGS - General Secretary, Communication Workers Union

@JReynoldsMP – Labour MP

@Polly Mackenzie - Director, Demos

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@ZackPolanski - Green Party politician

@MathewHulbert - LibDem activist

@WilliamClouston - Leader of the SDP

@DrRosena - Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

@AyeshaHazarika – Political commentator & Comedian

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@LaylaMoran - LibDem MP

@WesStreeting - Labour MP

@CarolineFlint - Former Labour MP

@Adamprice - Leader, Plaid Cymru (NEW)

@FloEshalomi - Labour MP

@FisherAndrew79 - Labour Commentator

@EoinTennyson - Alliance MLA (NEW)

@LML96_ - Liam Martin-Lane, Labour councillor (NEW)

@JoannaCherry - SNP MP (NEW)

PUBLIC RELATIONS & LOBBYING (7)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PR consultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@CraigOliver100 – Former No 10 Head of Comms

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@MarkFoxNews – Mark Fox, BSA

@StraightTie - Jo Tanner, InHouse PR

@Jimmym - Jimmy McLoughlin, Former No 10 SPAD

HISTORIANS/ACADEMICS (7)

@AnandMenon1 - UK in a Changing Europe

@Usherwood - Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@BrianKlaas - Political academic

@RichardEvans 36 - Historian, Professor Sir Richard Evans

@Churchill_Alex - Alex Churchill, from the Great History Hack podcast (NEW)

@ProfTimBale - Professor of Political History at QML (NEW)

LBC RADIO (34)



@CoreyFroggatt - My producer

@ChrisChatsStuff - Chris Humphris, my producer, LBC

@Robbiehawkins__ LBC Drive producer

@HenryRiley1 - LBC reporter

@ShelaghFogarty – LBC presenter

@Tomswarbrick1 - LBC presenter

@SteveAllenShow - LBC presenter

@OllyBarratt - LBC Political correspondent

@James Gooderson - LBC News presenter

@MartinStanford - LBC News presenter

@TheoUsherwood – Political Editor, LBC

@EleanorWalshy – LBC producer

@MrJamesOB- James O'Brien

@NickFerrariLBC - Nick Ferrari

@ChrisGolds – LBC News presenter

@SimonMarksFSN – Head of Feature Story News, Washington

@JamesRea – Director of Broadcasting, Global Radio

@TomCheal - LBC Managing Editor

@JayLouiseKnight - LBC Travel Editor

@DarrenAdam - LBC presenter

@NIAbbot - Nick Abbot, LBC presenter

@DiamondJimbo - Jim Diamond, LBC News

@AndrewCastle63 - LBC presenter

@AzizLisa - Lisa Aziz, LBC News Breakfast presenter

@Denise__Headley - LBC pundit

@Zeynal Can Yuce - LBC producer

@RachaelVenables - Senior Correspondent

@JohnnyJenkinsDJ - Producer, LBC

@Shepsblog - Kaylem Shepherd, LBC Producer (NEW)

@SangitaMyska - Presenter, LBC (NEW)

@Lewis_Goodall - LBC

@Maitlis – Emily Maitlis, Presenter, The News Agents podcast

@JonSopel - Presenter, The News Agents podcast (NEW)

@AndrewMarr9 - Presenter, LBC (NEW)

RADIO INDUSTRY (26)

@RevRichardColes - Radio presenter

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@MattChorley – Presenter, Times Radio

@RadioRiley - Phil Riley, radio guru

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Times Radio

@JuliaHB1 – Presenter, talkRadio

@MatthewStadlen - Former LBC presenter

@FiFiGlover – Presenter, Times Radio

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@NewsChambers – Richard Chambers, Virgin Media, Dublin

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@RachelBurden - 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Former LBC presenter

@DavidLloydRadio – Radio guru

@PaulEaston – Radio consultant

@IainLee – Radio presenter

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Matt – Matt Deegan, Radio guru

@JakubSzweda - My former producer at LBC, now at Sky

@SophiemSnelling - My former producer at LBC

@B1Lou – Louise Birt, Managing Editor, BBC Radio Essex

@EdwardAdoo – BBC Radio presenter

@IanCollinsUK – Talkradio presenter

@GilesGear - Producer, Telegraph Podcasts

SPORT (11)

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@ArchieRT1 – Archie Rhind-Tutt, German football journalist

@MyWHUFC – Nigel Kahn, West Ham fan

@WestHamFootball – Sean Whetstone, West Ham fan

@_DeclanRice - West Ham footballer

@JeffStelling - Sky Sports presenter

@RoshaneSport - The Athletic (NEW)

@KieranMaguire - Presenter, The Price of Football podcast (NEW)

@FabrizioRomano - Football transfer journalist (NEW)

@Chris_Kammy - Chris Kamara (NEW)

COMEDY (12)

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@GeoffNorcott – Comedian

@KonstantinKisin - Comedian

@MattForde - Comedian & podcaster

@Andrewdoyle_com - Andrew Doyle

@The_ZoomComic - Zoom Rockman

@AndrewLawrence - Comedian

@MeggieForster - Lipsync comedian

@UKPolitoons - Graphic video caricaturist

@Fesshole - Lurid Confessions

@RosieSAHolt - Rosie Holt (NEW)

MISCELLANEOUS (14)